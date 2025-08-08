techUK
AI Action Plan for Justice
Putting people, principles and partnerships at the heart of AI-powered justice.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) released the ‘AI Action Plan for Justice’, published 31 July 2025, outlines their three-year strategy to outline how the department intends to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI)I to enhance the efficiency, fairness and accessibility of the Criminal Justice System.
For this, the MoJ considers ‘AI’ as an umbrella term for tools including machine learning, large-language models, emerging agentic capabilities. This also includes technology that enables machines to process data, make inferences, learn and provide recommendations that traditionally require human intelligence.
The plan is scheduled for implementation over a three-year period and outlines the following strategic priorities:
- Strengthen foundations – Strengthen AI leadership, governance and ethics, data and digital infrastructure and procurement to support AI adoption and proactively manage risks.
- Embed AI across the Justice System – Apply AI to deliver MoJ priorities to protect the public, reduce reoffending, deliver swift access to justice and provide efficient enabling functions through a ‘scan, pilot, scale’ approach.
- Invest in people and partners – Accelerate AI adoption and transform ways of working through investment in talent, training and workforce planning. Partnerships that support AI-driven legal innovation, economic growth and response to AI-enabled crime will also be strengthened.
The MoJ is developing a network of AI Champions to foster support, promote the effective use of AI tools, and escalate issues to the Justice AI Unit. Though, this initiatvie differs from the original Government AI Champion medel, which focused on sector-specific leaders collaborating with industry and government the shape AI adoption strategies.
Aligning with the ‘scan, pilot, scale approach’, the three-year road map will include establishing strong foundations, scaling what works and building on early success.
To do so, the MoJ will align its priorities across three cross cutting principles:
-
Put safety and fairness first
Working with AI within the law, protecting individual rights and maintaining public trust through rigorous testing, clear accountability and careful oversight.
-
Protect independence
AI should support human judgement rather than replace it, maintaining the independence of oversight bodies and decision makers.
-
Start with the people who use the system
Implementing a user centric design, solving the real problems of victims, offenders, staff, judges and citizens.
-
Build or buy once, use many times
Minimising costs and effort by building solutions that can be used across the board.
As such, the AI Action Plan for Justice intends to leverage the benefits that generative AI has to offer and improve the delivery of justice across the system.
AI continues to be one of the three strategic priorities of our Justice and Emergency Services Management Committee, alongside procurement and digital skills. If you want to hear more about the work that we are doing, please do reach out to ella.gago-brookes@techuk.org
