POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
AI and Mental Healthcare – ethical and regulatory considerations
This POSTnote summarises the ethical implications and regulatory considerations for deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) in mental healthcare.
Documents to download
Overview
In recent years the number of AI tools available for mental healthcare and wellbeing purposes has increased. This builds from a burgeoning digital health sector in which 20,000+ wellbeing apps are reportedly available on the app store. These apps are distinct both from AI tools which have been purpose-built for NHS use, and from unintended uses of companion chatbot apps – which were never intended for mental health purposes. All the cases of severe harm identified through this research were from unintended uses of general companion chatbot apps. But there are ethical considerations around the use of all AI tools in mental healthcare.
Public sector responses are underway to improve data availability and support improvement in evidence generation and deployment. There are also collaborative responses underway to address the ethical challenges from multiple government agencies in the UK and globally. This builds on considerable existing regulation and guidance (examples are outlined in the POSTnote).
For more on tools currently being trialed, the opportunities they offer, and considerations for delivery, see PN737.
Key points
Trials and use of AI tools for mental healthcare and wellbeing purposes are widespread. Although they offer many opportunities, there are ethical and regulatory concerns about their use. Regulatory responses are underway in the UK and globally.
Ethical concerns include the potential for harm to the public, perpetuating bias, data protection and privacy concerns, and questions around transparency, accountability, and liability.
There are mixed views on inclusion and exclusion, where AI and other digital tools have potential to exclude some service users whilst increasing accessibility for others.
Contributors and evidence suggested the quality of the evidence base behind these tools needs to be improved. Addressing the quality and availability of data is suggested necessary to support both this improvement and effective deployment.
Recently developed AI technologies (particularly Generative AI) function differently to previous technologies and therefore present novel ethical and regulatory challenges.
Acknowledgements
POSTnotes are based on literature reviews and interviews with a range of stakeholders and are externally peer reviewed. POST would like to thank interviewees and peer reviewers for kindly giving up their time during the preparation of this briefing, including:
Members of the POST board*
Aynsley Bernard, Kooth
Dr Graham Blackman, University of Oxford
Professor Adriane Chapman, The Governance in AI Research Group (GAIRG)*
Claudia Corradi, The Nuffield Council on Bioethics
Dr David Crepaz-Keay, the Mental Health Foundation*
Fiona Dawson, Mayden
Zoe Devereux, University of Birmingham*
Dr Piers Gooding, La Trobe University
Dr Caroline Green, University of Oxford
Lara Groves, Ada Lovelace Institute
James Heard, The Governance in AI Research Group (GAIRG)*
Dr Gareth Hopkin, Science Policy and Research Programme Team, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)*
Dr Becky Inkster, Cambridge University
Dr Grace Jacobs, Kings College London*
Lauren Jerome, Queen Mary University of London
Dr Indra Joshi, Trustee for Lift Schools
Dr Andrey Kormilitzin, University of Oxford
Associate Professor Akshi Kumar, Goldsmiths, University of London
Professor Agata Lapedriza, Northeastern University; Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
Dr Paris Alexandros Lalousis, Kings College London*
Dr Sophia McCully, The Nuffield Council on Bioethics
Dr Rafael Mestre, Southampton University*
Dr Thomas Mitchell, The Governance in AI Research Group (GAIRG)*
Dr Max Rollwage, Limbic*
Dr Annika Marie Schoene, Northeastern University
Julia Smakman. Ada Lovelace Institute*
John Tench, Wysa
Associate Professor Stuart Middleton, Southampton University
Alli Smith, Office for Life Sciences
Mona Stylianou, Everyturn Mental Health*
Dr James Thornton, The Governance in AI Research Group (GAIRG)*
Dr Pauline Whelan, CareLoop*
Dr Gwydion Williams, Wellcome Trust*
Dr James Woollard, Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust, NHS England*
Andy Wright, Everyturn Mental Health
Emeritus Professor Jeremy Wyatt, The Governance in AI Research Group (GAIRG)*
Information Commissioners Office*
Members of the Software Team, Healthcare Quality and Access Group at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)*
MHRA AI Airlock programme team
The Joint Digital Policy Unit (a joint unit between the Transformation Directorate in NHS England, and DHSC)
Documents to download
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/post-pn-0738/
|Academic Fellowships
|Upcoming work
|POST Publications
|
Latest News from
POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Planning for net zero06/01/2025 13:05:00
This POSTnote outlines the challenges and opportunities for the English planning system and related policies to deliver net zero infrastructure and services.
6G mobile technology04/12/2024 09:25:00
6G is the next generation of mobile technology and is yet to be fully defined. How can the UK help define 6G, and develop and implement 6G technologies?
Consumer debt and mental health22/10/2024 13:05:00
This POSTnote examines the relationship between debt and mental health, alongside risk factors and policy considerations for support and interventions.
Biometric data: Misuse, use, and collation27/09/2024 09:25:00
Biometric data is a type of personal information that allows the unique identification of a person. This POSTnote outlines the benefits and risks of using biometric data in society.
Housing insecurity in the private rented sector in England: drivers and impacts20/09/2024 13:15:00
This POSTnote outlines the extent and nature of housing insecurity in the private rented sector, and outlines risk factors and impacts on tenants and landlords.
Biodiversity net gain03/09/2024 11:05:00
This POSTnote outlines the mandatory biodiversity net gain policy introduced in England in 2024 and the risks and challenges for delivering its objectives.
Trust in News Providers29/08/2024 14:15:00
This POSTnote examines trends and patterns in trust in news providers, factors associated with trust, and areas for consideration in the debate about how to improve trust.
Enhanced rock weathering: Potential UK greenhouse gas removal16/08/2024 13:25:00
This POSTnote outlines the benefits and challenges of using enhanced rock weathering as a GGR approach for addressing emissions from UK hard-to-abate sectors.