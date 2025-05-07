techUK
AI Campaign Week 2025
#Seizing The AI Opportunity Campaign Week (from Monday 12 May until Friday 16 May)
Welcome to AI Campaign Week 2025!
Under the theme #SeizingTheAIOpportunity, we are excited to launch our annual AI Campaign Week, running from Monday 12 May to Friday 16 May.
techUK’s AI Campaign Week 2025 brings together a wide range of stakeholders, including thought leaders and industry experts, to shine a spotlight on the UK’s AI ecosystem and explore the next steps needed to fully realise our AI potential. Through a week of dedicated content, we’ll explore how the UK can drive leadership to remain a global leader in AI, as well as critical themes such as AI adoption, AI assurance, compute and infrastructure and skills and development. We'll explore how each of these elements are essential to the growth and deployment of AI at scale. Additionally, we are exploring how AI can be a key driver in boosting economic growth and productivity, improving vital public services, and unlocking new opportunities across sectors and industries.
techUK - Seizing the AI Opportunity
The UK is a global leader in AI innovation, development and adoption. The economic growth and productivity gain that AI can unlock is vast, but to fully harness this transformative opportunity, immediate action is required. techUK and our members are committed to working with the Government to turn the AI Opportunities Action Plan into reality. Our aim is to ensure the UK seizes the opportunities presented by AI technology and continues to be a world leader in AI development.
techUK runs a full calendar of activities including events, reports, and insights to demonstrate some of the most significant AI opportunities for the UK. Our AI Hub is where you will find details of all upcoming activity. We also send a monthly AI newsletter which you can subscribe to here.
