Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
AI Council
An update on the AI Council.
Since it was established in 2019, the AI Council has advised government on AI policy with regards to national security, defence, data ethics, skills, and regulation, which has played a key role in developing landmark policies including the National AI Strategy, and the recent AI Regulation White Paper. The Council also supported the government’s early COVID-19 efforts, highlighting the immediate needs of the AI startup ecosystem and facilitating rapid intelligence-gathering that shaped government support for the tech sector in its pandemic response.
With the terms of the AI Council members coming to an end, the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology is establishing a wider group of expert advisers to input on a range of priority issues across the Department, including artificial intelligence. This will complement the recently established Foundation Model Taskforce, which will drive forward critical work on AI safety and research. Since the Council was first established, the UK’s technology landscaped has evolved rapidly. The country’s first department dedicated to Science, Innovation, and Technology is driving forward the UK’s science and tech superpower ambitions, with some of the world’s brightest minds in AI descending on London later this year for the global AI summit.
The Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology has thanked the outgoing Council members and the Chair for their significant contributions to strengthening the foundations of the UK’s AI ecosystem and the key role the Council has played in the development of the UK’s early strategic approach to AI policy. The government will continue to draw on the important source of expertise of former AI Council members within this wider group of expertise.
Additional information:
The AI Council’s Terms of Reference established that members would sit on the Council for a fixed-term period of up to 3 years.
Our White Paper published in March made clear that we would “review the role of the AI Council and consider how best to engage expertise to support the implementation of the regulatory framework.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ai-council
Latest News from
Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
UK gets new status in global data privacy certification programme07/07/2023 12:10:00
The UK has become the first country in the world to be granted Associate status in the Global Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum.
Government issues call for information on use of private telecoms06/07/2023 13:10:00
The government has launched public call for information on the uses and security of private telecoms networks in the UK.
Major broadband boost for 218,000 rural homes and businesses in Norfolk, Suffolk and Hampshire04/07/2023 16:10:10
Homes and businesses in southern and eastern parts of England are set to benefit from new lightning-fast broadband connections backed by almost £320 million of UK government investment.
Pornography review launched to ensure strongest safeguards04/07/2023 10:10:10
Review will investigate gaps in UK regulation that allows exploitation or abuse to take place online, as well as identifying barriers to enforcing criminal law.
Online Safety Bill bolstered to better protect children and empower adults30/06/2023 14:20:00
Government amendments to the Online Safety Bill will bolster protections for children, empower adults and make it easier to put online abusers behind bars.
Secretary of State speech at Creating a Scientific Superpower Conference29/06/2023 14:20:00
Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Chloe Smith, yesterday (28 June 2023) gave a speech at Creating a Scientific Superpower Conference.
Record numbers looking to kickstart new careers in cyber27/06/2023 15:10:00
The Upskill in Cyber programme is part of the government's efforts to bridge a digital skills gap in the UK.
Science and tech figureheads lead government innovation charge27/06/2023 10:10:10
Startup boards meets for the first time, supporting department’s goal of making the UK a science and technology superpower by 2030.
Government continues delivering on £50 million funding pledge for motor neurone disease research21/06/2023 10:20:00
Around three-quarters of the £50 million funding pledged towards cutting edge research into motor neurone disease (MND) has now been handed out to projects across the UK, the government has announced today (Wednesday 21 June).