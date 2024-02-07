Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
AI Fairness Innovation Challenge winners announced
Four winning projects to support AI firms working in higher education, healthcare, finance, and recruitment under the Government's AI Fairness Challenge.
- Four winning projects to support AI firms working in higher education, healthcare, finance, and recruitment
- Winners will now receive up to £130,000 to develop their solutions
- Competition further boosts push for safe, responsible AI development
New solutions to address bias and discrimination in AI systems in higher education, healthcare, finance, and recruitment will be developed by four organisations awarded funding under the Government’s AI Fairness Innovation Challenge.
The Challenge, managed by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and delivered by Innovate UK, was set up to fund new ways to address statistical, human and structural bias and discrimination in AI systems. DSIT will now invest more than £465,000 across four winning bids, announced yesterday (6 February):
Higher Education: The Open University will look at ways to improve the fairness of AI systems in higher education.
Finance: The Alan Turing Institute will create a fairness toolkit for SMEs and developers to self-assess and monitor fairness in Large Language Models (LLMs) used in the financial sector.
Healthcare: King’s College London will design a solution to address bias and discrimination in healthcare. The project will mitigate bias in early warning systems used to predict cardiac arrest in hospital wards, based on the CogStack Foresight model.
Recruitment: Coefficient Systems Ltd.’s solution will focus on reducing bias in automated CV screening algorithms that are often used in the recruitment sector.
Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan yesterday said:
Our AI White Paper is fostering greater public trust in the development of AI, while encourage a growing number of people and organisations to tap into its potential.
The winners of the Fairness Innovation Challenge will now develop state-of-the-art solutions, putting the UK at the forefront of leading the development of AI for public good.
The winners were selected by expert assessors chosen by DSIT and Innovate UK. The rigorous evaluation process considered the potential impact, innovation, and alignment with the proposed AI regulatory principles, including fairness, set out in the UK White Paper, A pro-innovation approach to AI regulation.
DSIT looks forward to the continued progress and impact of these new solutions in helping to shape a fair AI landscape for the future. The projects will start by 1 May and winners will be supported by DSIT and regulators, the EHRC and the ICO, to ensure their solutions marry up with data protection and equality legislation.
For more information visit the Fairness Innovation Challenge website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ai-fairness-innovation-challenge-winners-announced
Latest News from
Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
The CDEI is now the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit06/02/2024 16:10:00
The Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) is changing its name to the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit (RTA) to more accurately reflect its mission.
Over £1 billion awarded to roll out lightning-fast broadband in hard to reach towns and villages06/02/2024 14:20:00
UK Government has signed £1 billion in contracts to connect around 677,000 rural homes and businesses to lightning-fast full fibre.
UK signals step change for regulators to strengthen AI leadership06/02/2024 11:20:00
The UK is on course for more agile AI regulation, as the government publishes its response to the AI Regulation White Paper consultation today.
Unlocking the potential of quantum: £45 million investment to drive breakthroughs in brain scanners, navigation systems, and quantum computing05/02/2024 16:10:00
The government is today investing a total of £45 million in the UK's quantum sector – as part of its commitment to transforming into a quantum-enabled economy by 2033 – seizing this technology’s potential to overhaul healthcare, energy, transport and more.
International expertise to drive International AI Safety Report01/02/2024 15:10:00
International expertise will drive forward the first edition of the International Scientific Report on Advanced AI Safety.
Cyberflashing, epilepsy-trolling and fake news to put online abusers behind bars from today31/01/2024 12:10:00
New offences have been introduced to criminalise cyberflashing, fake news intended to cause non-trivial harm and other online abuse.
Dual agreements cement UK-Canada science and innovation ties31/01/2024 11:10:00
A new agreement on AI compute, one of the fundamental building blocks which sits at the heart of how AI is used and developed.
Multichannel campaign blitz begins to seize £82 billion Horizon Europe opportunities for innovation, jobs, and global impact30/01/2024 10:10:10
A new campaign launched to encourage UK businesses, academics and researchers to apply for Horizon Europe funding kicked off yesterday (Monday 29 January).