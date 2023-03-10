Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
AI Fest 5: bringing together top minds in artificial intelligence
Representatives from government, industry and academia can register to explore how we can safely adopt AI in a way that saves lives and strengthens our security.
The top minds in artificial intelligence from around the world will be gathering for AI Fest 5, hosted by the Defence AI Centre (DAIC) and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).
More than 1,000 delegates are due to attend to hear from renowned experts such as Microsoft UK National Technology Officer Glen Robinson and US Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Data and AI Officer Dr Craig Martell.
The stellar line-up also includes Managing Director of Scale AI and former US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios who worked at the White House as top technology adviser to the President.
Another speaker will be Air Vice–Marshal David Arthurton, Director of Strategy and Defence Digitisation in Defence Digital at the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
The two-day event, running from 4 to 5 April 2023, can be attended virtually or in person at the University of Exeter.
This year’s theme is human centric AI. This is putting the person at the heart of how AI systems are designed.
DAIC Head of Research and Experimentation and Dstl’s Technical Strategy Leader for AI and Data Science Professor Steven Meers yesterday said:
AI Fest is a fantastic opportunity to bring the defence and security community and the AI sector together in order to explore how we can safely adopt AI in a way that saves lives and strengthens our security.
The focus of AI Fest 5 is on human-centric AI and will explore how we can design human machine teams that amplify and enhance, rather than degrade or diminish human capability.
It builds on previous AI Fest topics which covered ethics, operationalising, data-driven AI, and trustworthiness.
The past two AI Fests have been online only events and we are excited that AI Fest 5 will be our first hybrid event, bringing together the best of face-to-face and online collaboration.
We look forward to welcoming you to AI Fest where you will be able to learn from world-leading experts and participate in one of the most important topics for our generation: responsibly adopting AI for defence and security.
AI Fest will include an industry exhibition, expert presentations, workshops and panel discussions.
The event is free and open to relevant parts of government, industry, academia and representatives from Five Eyes partners, NATO and other allied nations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ai-fest-5-bringing-together-top-minds-in-artificial-intelligence
