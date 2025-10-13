AI focused IT services company to expand and create jobs

A Bridgend IT services company which is harnessing the power of AI is expanding and creating jobs with support from the Welsh Government.

ITCS will establish a new headquarters in Wales, doubling its current capacity as it pursues ambitious growth opportunities.

Welsh Government Economy Future’s Funding of £350,000 will safeguard jobs at the business and create a further 60 positions by 2028.

Established in 2004, ITCS uses AI to help organisations drive productivity by automating routine tasks, enhancing decision-making processes, and accelerating digital transformation.

Its new HQ will be based at Waterton Industrial Estate and will feature high tech office space, and a cyber security operations centre.

It will also feature a state-of-the-art training facility, and the company intends to work with schools and colleges to encourage students to engage in IT & Cyber Security. Alongside this, it will offer IT opportunities for adults looking to upskill.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

Supporting jobs in the industries and services of the future is a priority for this Welsh Government and this project will deliver high quality employment in a part of Wales with a rapidly developing IT cluster. The investment in this new HQ will provide ITCS with the facilities it needs to prosper, as it pursues innovation, skills development and long-term growth.

Brian Stokes, Managing Director of ITCS, said: