Welsh Government
|Printable version
AI focused IT services company to expand and create jobs
A Bridgend IT services company which is harnessing the power of AI is expanding and creating jobs with support from the Welsh Government.
ITCS will establish a new headquarters in Wales, doubling its current capacity as it pursues ambitious growth opportunities.
Welsh Government Economy Future’s Funding of £350,000 will safeguard jobs at the business and create a further 60 positions by 2028.
Established in 2004, ITCS uses AI to help organisations drive productivity by automating routine tasks, enhancing decision-making processes, and accelerating digital transformation.
Its new HQ will be based at Waterton Industrial Estate and will feature high tech office space, and a cyber security operations centre.
It will also feature a state-of-the-art training facility, and the company intends to work with schools and colleges to encourage students to engage in IT & Cyber Security. Alongside this, it will offer IT opportunities for adults looking to upskill.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
Supporting jobs in the industries and services of the future is a priority for this Welsh Government and this project will deliver high quality employment in a part of Wales with a rapidly developing IT cluster.
The investment in this new HQ will provide ITCS with the facilities it needs to prosper, as it pursues innovation, skills development and long-term growth.
Brian Stokes, Managing Director of ITCS, said:
These are exciting times for ITCS as we take the next step in our journey of growth. With over 20 years’ experience behind us, we’ve consistently helped organisations transform the way they work, delivering real improvements in productivity and significant cost savings. Our new headquarters will allow us to expand our capacity and provide even greater value for both new and existing clients.
We are extremely grateful to the Welsh Government for their support, which has been instrumental in making this investment possible. We now look forward to welcoming everyone to our new cutting-edge facility to demo and discuss how ITCS can make a real difference to businesses as they embrace AI and the future of technology.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/ai-focused-it-services-company-expand-and-create-jobs
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh-speaking community grants scheme expanded13/10/2025 11:05:00
Community groups across Wales can now apply for grants of up to £10,000 to help them start a social business or community-led housing project.
Building links between North Wales and Merseyside13/10/2025 10:15:00
Improved transport links will further cement the close relationship between North Wales and Merseyside, with a direct train link between Llandudno and Liverpool and improved services between Wrexham and Liverpool on the horizon.
Standing up for girls' safety on International Day of the Girl10/10/2025 17:10:00
Today, ahead of International Day of the Girl, the Welsh Government is celebrating the achievements of girls while reaffirming its commitment to keeping them safe, confident, and valued.
More than 200,000 calls to urgent mental health service10/10/2025 16:10:00
The national 111 press 2 service, which has transformed access to support for urgent mental health issues, has received more than 200,000 calls since its launch.
£66m scheme protects hundreds of properties in Rhyl from flooding10/10/2025 14:05:00
The largest ever project within the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme has today (Thursday 9 October) officially been opened.
Wales highlights tourism hot spots to boost international visitor market10/10/2025 12:15:00
The UK’s leading tour operator buyers who sell UK holidays to international visitors have been touring Wales this week to experience the nation’s tourism offer for themselves.
Wales highlights tourism hot spots to boost international visitor market10/10/2025 09:25:00
The UK’s leading tour operator buyers who sell UK holidays to international visitors have been touring Wales this week to experience the nation’s tourism offer for themselves.
Welsh Government continues vital bereavement support for families09/10/2025 14:05:00
Support for families who have experienced the devastating loss of a baby is being extended.
New national school programme for literacy announced08/10/2025 15:20:00
New literacy support will be rolled out to schools across Wales, following over £8 million investment.