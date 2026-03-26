AI guidance for schools

National guidance supports teachers and pupils to use AI safely and ethically.

Guidance on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Scotland’s schools has been published for the first time.

The guidance aims to support those working in schools to use AI in a fair, safe and ethical way.

It provides information on the potential benefits of using AI and the issues to be mindful of, while giving examples of how AI can be used appropriately in the classroom.

The guidance has been developed jointly with the EIS teaching union and with input from local government, Education Scotland and others, in response to the growth in the use of AI across society.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:



"AI is increasingly part of all our lives, and we have a responsibility to ensure children, young people, and teachers are equipped to grasp its opportunities and navigate its challenges.

“It is important that human relationships remain at the heart of education, and I am absolutely clear that technology will never replace the role of the teacher. This guidance makes clear that AI must enhance, not replace, those connections.

“For pupils, that means using AI as a tool to support creativity, critical thinking and personalised learning, while protecting their rights and privacy. For teachers, it means having the confidence, professional autonomy and practical support to decide when and how AI adds value in their classroom.”

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said:

“AI is a tool for teachers; it must never be a replacement for them or their professional judgement. The human relationship between teacher and children and young people is at the heart of learning in our schools. No tool, no tech, no algorithm can replace that.

“We’ve co-created these guardrails to ensure that where teachers choose to use AI in schools, it is ethical, equitable, and - above all - safe.”

Background

Scottish Guidelines and Guardrails for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Schools - gov.scot

This guidance is non-statutory for schools and local authorities. This reflects the rapidly evolving nature of AI in education and the need for flexibility for local authorities to develop their own AI policies.