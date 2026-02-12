AI Impact Summit: techUK's daily updates from New Delhi

The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi represents a pivotal moment in the global AI dialogue, marking the first time this summit series will be hosted in a developing economy. Taking place from February 16-20, 2026 in New Delhi, this international gathering will bring together government leaders, business executives, researchers, and civil society stakeholders from around the world.

Building on the Bletchley Park, Seoul, and Paris summits, the India AI Impact Summit focuses on ensuring AI delivers transformative impact that serves humanity, advances inclusive growth, fosters social development, and promotes people-centric innovations that protect our planet. The summit's structure is built around three foundational principles; People, Planet, and Progress, and seven key focus areas (chakras) including Human Capital, Inclusion, Safe and Trusted AI, Resilience, Science, Democratising AI Resources, and Social Good. You can read more about what we expect from the India Impact Summit here.

With flagship events, showcases, and high-level discussions, the Summit emphasises practical impact and inclusive development for global majority countries.

