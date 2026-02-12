techUK
|Printable version
AI Impact Summit: techUK's daily updates from New Delhi
The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi represents a pivotal moment in the global AI dialogue, marking the first time this summit series will be hosted in a developing economy. Taking place from February 16-20, 2026 in New Delhi, this international gathering will bring together government leaders, business executives, researchers, and civil society stakeholders from around the world.
Building on the Bletchley Park, Seoul, and Paris summits, the India AI Impact Summit focuses on ensuring AI delivers transformative impact that serves humanity, advances inclusive growth, fosters social development, and promotes people-centric innovations that protect our planet. The summit's structure is built around three foundational principles; People, Planet, and Progress, and seven key focus areas (chakras) including Human Capital, Inclusion, Safe and Trusted AI, Resilience, Science, Democratising AI Resources, and Social Good. You can read more about what we expect from the India Impact Summit here.
With flagship events, showcases, and high-level discussions, the Summit emphasises practical impact and inclusive development for global majority countries.
Read techUK's daily updates below.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/ai-impact-summit-techuk-s-daily-updates-from-new-delhi.html
Latest News from
techUK
ICO publishes update to government on economic growth commitments11/02/2026 11:25:00
A little over a year on from their initial letter to the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Business Secretary on how they are working to promote economic growth, the ICO have issued an update.
Innovate UK launches competition around robotics skills development10/02/2026 16:25:00
Innovate UK has opened a new Skills Development competition under the Robotics Adoption Programme, supporting projects that build capability to enable the effective use of robotics and automation technologies.
Government response to Lords highlights key priorities in satellite services09/02/2026 10:10:00
The UK Government’s recently published its response to the House of Lords UK Engagement with Space Committee report, “The Space Economy: Act Now or Lose Out,” marks an important moment for the UK’s growing space sector.
Priorities for growth: Business and Trade Committee sets out areas of inquiry06/02/2026 12:25:00
The House of Commons Business and Trade Committee has set out its latest report into its priorities, identifying seven priority workstreams for 2026.
Barnsley named UK’s first ‘Tech Town’04/02/2026 11:25:00
Barnsley has been named the UK’s first government-backed Tech Town, with plans to roll out AI across public services, skills, healthcare and local business as part of a place-based regeneration approach.
Delivery must now be the focus of the UK’s AI Opportunities Action Plan in 202603/02/2026 16:25:00
On Thursday 29 January, as part of a week-long series of announcements focused on AI, the Government published a one-year update on the AI Opportunities Action Plan.
New £20 million space innovation hub opens in Buckinghamshire03/02/2026 12:30:00
The Westcott Space Hub has officially been opened in Buckinghamshire. Backed by £5.8 million of UK Space Agency funding and £15 million in match funding, this facility will support small and medium-sized businesses, major industry players, academia and others in the local space ecosystem to collaborate.
techUK Life Sciences Working Group: chair and vice-chair elections results 2026–2803/02/2026 11:25:00
Nigel Brokenshire re-elected as chair and Alex Eavis re-elected as vice-chair of the techUK Life Sciences Working Group.