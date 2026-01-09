techUK
AI in critical national infrastructure: get involved in techUK’s webinar series and whitepaper
This April, techUK is launching an essential four-part webinar series followed by a whitepaper exploring the role of AI across our nation's critical infrastructure sectors.
As AI technologies evolve, understanding their applications, risks, and opportunities in the systems that underpin modern society has never been more important.
Over four focused sessions, we'll examine how AI is reshaping Energy, Water, Telecoms, and Transport infrastructure. Each webinar will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, technology experts, and infrastructure operators to share real-world insights, case studies, and emerging best practices. To get involved please email tess.buckley@techuk.org
What to Expect
The series will explore key themes including predictive maintenance and asset management, operational efficiency and automation, cybersecurity challenges and resilience, alongside regulatory frameworks and compliance. Participants will gain practical knowledge about current AI deployments, learn from responsible adoption, and understand sector-specific challenges and cross-sector opportunities.
Contributing to Our Whitepaper
Your participation matters. The insights, questions, and discussions from these webinars will directly inform a whitepaper examining AI in critical national infrastructure. This document will serve as a resource for policymakers, infrastructure operators, and technology providers navigating this evolving landscape.
We're seeking diverse perspectives from practitioners managing infrastructure systems, technology developers creating AI solutions, regulators crafting appropriate frameworks, researchers studying infrastructure resilience, and stakeholders working on reliability and security. Together, we will explore how to harness AI's potential while safeguarding the systems our society depends on.
Registration opens soon. Be part of shaping the future of intelligent infrastructure. To get involved please email tess.buckley@techuk.org
