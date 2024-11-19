AI innovators to fuel UK’s clean energy future as new competition launches

The second round of the Manchester Prize will focus on delivering new, clean energy systems.

Second round of Manchester Prize to strengthen UK’s drive to become a clean energy superpower with the help of AI

Support for AI-led tools to help the UK decarbonise, slash bills, and boost energy security – with successful applicants set to receive a share of funding

Launch comes alongside talks on impact of emerging technologies on tackling climate change at COP29 Conference

Innovators from across the country can support the UK’s push to reach net zero by 2050 from today (Tuesday 19 November) as the UK government pushes forward the use of technology, including AI, to deliver new clean energy systems.

Launching the second round of the Manchester Prize, teams of innovators, academics, start-ups and entrepreneurs based in the UK will be able to apply for funding to develop solutions which will decarbonise the nation’s energy grid and boost the UK’s energy security. These innovations could prove crucial in the coming years to support the government’s broader mission of transforming the UK into a clean energy superpower.

Over the next eight weeks, applicants can come forward to demonstrate how their innovations will boost low-cost energy, reduce energy demand and make energy use more efficient across the country – with the competition also extended to solutions from around the world which partner with a lead UK-based organisation.

These could include new avenues for boosting the power generated by wind and solar farms, using AI to increase energy efficiency in our homes and businesses, and tapping into the technology to build up a better understanding of future spikes in energy demand.

It comes as global leaders gather in Azerbaijan for the COP29 UN Climate Change Conference. The use of technology in tackling climate change will feature heavily on the agenda, with talks also covering the role of AI in developing new climate solutions, as the UK Government powers ahead with using AI to grow the economy and improve lives.

Minister for AI Feryal Clark said:

AI can transform our public services, make us more productive and tackle some of the biggest shared challenges in society. AI is already having a positive impact on so many aspects of our lives, but there’s much more waiting to be tapped into. The second round of the Manchester Prize will bring brilliant British innovation to bear to deliver a clean, secure energy future for the UK. Whether in energy, healthcare, or beyond, we’re backing AI innovations to deliver real and lasting change across the country.

Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Professor Paul Monks said:

The greatest long-term challenge we face is the climate and nature crisis: that’s why we have our world leading targets to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050. We need an ambitious approach to using artificial intelligence across the development, engineering and operation of our energy systems and so I am pleased to see the Manchester Prize recognising that with its dedicated new round on decarbonisation.

The Manchester Prize was launched in December 2023 by the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology and is being delivered in partnership with Challenge Works. It marks a decade-long commitment for the UK to support AI innovations which will tackle some of society’s biggest shared challenges, with Round 1 (due to finish in April of next year) focusing on the areas of energy, environment, and infrastructure.

As part of Round 2’s ‘AI for Clean Energy Systems’ focus, the UK government will back up to 10 innovators with £100,000, with a panel of judges set to whittle down these 10 finalists to one winner next year, securing a £1 million grand prize to further support their innovation.

Increased adoption of AI across the energy sector could not only lead to ground-breaking new solutions to tackle the climate crisis, but lead to lower bills for British bill payers and reduce our energy demand by ensuring our energy network can be at its most efficient.

Applicants for Round 2 of the Manchester Prize have until 17 January 2025 to submit their solutions, with a shortlist of ten finalists due to be confirmed in spring next year.

Notes to Editors

Challenge Works is a global leader in designing and delivering high-impact challenge prizes that incentivise cutting-edge innovation for social good.

It is part of UK innovation foundation agency Nesta. For more than a decade, it has run more than 97 prizes, distributed more than £210 million in funding and engaged with 16,000 innovators.

Find details on the Manchester Prize and how to apply for Round 2 here.

