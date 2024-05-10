10 Downing Street
AI Opportunity Forum holds penultimate meeting
The AI Opportunity Forum has held the second of its 3 planned, formal meetings.
The AI Opportunity Forum held its second and penultimate meeting at Number 10 yesterday (Wednesday 8 May), as Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan and the Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Business and Investment, Lord Petitgas once again gathered leading figures from the tech and business worlds to drive the UK’s pro-innovation approach to AI.
The group was announced by the Prime Minister in January, and its first meeting in February kickstarted discussions on how to ramp up AI adoption in the private sector, helping companies to boost their productivity, fuel growth, and unlock new opportunities.
Michelle Donelan and Lord Petitgas convened companies to discuss and reach a consensus on the creation of a product that will inspire businesses, whether they are a Silicon Roundabout start-up or a family-run firm, to start using AI. The Forum will now continue working at pace to successfully deliver the product and give businesses the practical steps they need to make the most of AI.
