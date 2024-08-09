AI projects backed by £32 million to turbocharge productivity

Almost 100 new projects will use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve productivity across the economy.

The 98 projects include improving safety on construction sites, reducing time spent repairing the railways and cutting emissions across supply chains.

High growth industries

The funding announced by AI Minister Feryal Clark will specifically support solutions in ‘high growth’ industries, ensuring AI is at the heart of driving forward greater productivity and efficiency across key areas of the economy.

The projects, which are funded through the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Technology Missions Fund and delivered through the Innovate UK BridgeAI programme, involve more than 200 businesses and research organisations.

Delivering real change

Minister for Digital Government and AI Feryal Clark said:

AI will deliver real change for working people across the UK – not only growing our economy but improving our public services. That’s why our support for initiatives like this will be so crucial – backing a range of projects which could reduce train delays, give us new ways of maintaining our vital infrastructure, and improve experiences for patients by making it easier to get their prescriptions to them. We want technology to boost growth and deliver change right across the board, and I’m confident projects like these will help us realise that ambition.

The following are some of the projects that are being funded.

V-Lab Ltd

This has received £165,006 to further develop software powered by AI to help people train in the construction sector. Their system offers immersive, scenario-based virtual simulations of real construction sites to efficiently train workers on risk assessments and safety protocols, helping to ensure the UK has a skilled workforce to deliver the infrastructure the country needs.

Anteam

A project led by Nottingham-based Anteam will see Anteam working alongside retailers and the NHS to improve the efficiency of their deliveries using AI algorithms. This technology will match the delivery needs of retailers and hospitals to existing delivery journeys, unlocking under-utilised capacity, cutting carbon emissions and delivering a better experience for patients.

CrossTech

In a transformational change to how our railway network is maintained and inspected, CrossTech will also lead on the development of an entirely autonomous system that can monitor, manage and identify defects on rail infrastructure across the country.

Monumo

Monumo have been awarded £750,152 to develop improved designs for motors in electric vehicles. Their 3D Generative-AI Tool is set to improve sustainability across sectors spanning commercial transportation, flight and power generation.

Robok Limited

In the field of logistics, Robok Limited are setting to work on their SeeGul AI tool, which uses AI to monitor efficiency, improve resourcing and identify bottlenecks that hamper productivity for businesses operating warehouses and storage facilities.

Kelp Technologies

Kelp Technologies are collaborating with fashion retailers Depop and Selfridges to develop real-time pricing and market trend analysis to address the complexity of pricing second hand apparel. The results of the project will save time and money for retailers and play in important role in growing the second-hand clothing market, reducing waste and greenhouse emissions.

Driving AI innovation

Dr Kedar Pandya, UKRI Technology Missions Fund Senior Responsible Owner and Executive Director of Cross-Council Programmes at UKRI’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council said:

These projects will drive AI innovation and economic growth in a diverse range of high-growth industry sectors in all nations of the UK. They complement other investments made through the UKRI Technology Missions Fund, which are already helping to boost growth and productivity across the UK by harnessing the power of AI and other transformative technologies.