AI Safety Summit: Day 5

Read techUK's updates from day 5 of the AI action summit.

The momentum of the AI Action Summit continued with a dynamic series of parallel events across Paris and London, demonstrating the truly international nature of the ongoing dialogue on AI development and governance.

The day began with TechUK's Head of International Policy, Sabina Ciofu, attending and AWS breakfast before speaking at the AI Fringe panel in Paris on "Delivering Trustworthy AI in Challenging Times." The discussion emphasised data flows, regulatory cooperation, and the UK's progress in developing practical tools for operationalising ethics through assurance mechanisms and standards. A key point was the need for an international common language on transparency that serves customers, regulators, and investors alike.

Station F hosted crucial discussions on the challenges of resource competition in AI development, exploring the distribution of computing power, talent, and data resources. The sessions highlighted the stark contrast between US tech giants investing $40-80bn each in AI development versus European companies like Mistral raising $1bn. The dialogue also addressed the role of competition authorities and the complexities of regulatory compliance, particularly for smaller companies facing disproportionate burdens compared to established players.

At the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Datasphere unveiled its report "Sandboxes for AI: tools for a new frontier." The event brought together an impressive panel including representatives from Microsoft, OpenMined, Japan's Ministry of International Affairs, the Alan Turing Institute, OECD, and Singapore's IMDA. Discussions emphasised the importance of adaptive frameworks and the Hiroshima process in shaping international AI governance.

Meanwhile in London, at the British Library techUK hosted two significant AI Fringe panel sessions moderated by Sue Daley OBE. The first explored "The Industrialisation of AI," examining how we can support AI adoption across the economy. The second session focused on "AI in Public Services," investigating practical implementation strategies in the public sector and the importance of trust and data to get this right.

In her closing remarks at London's AI Fringe gathering, Minister Feryal Clark highlighted how the AI Opportunities Plan will unlock AI's benefits, with aims to make compute 20x more accessible by 2030 and foster local AI growth zones. She noted that the government have launched the express of interest for AI growth zones. Feryal emphasised inclusive growth through initiatives to diversify the talent pool, ensure SME representation, and announced an exciting new AI Energy Council to collaborate with energy companies on clean energy solutions. The Minister also noted the success pre-summit engagements of Tech7 meetings and TechUK-supported events at the British Embassy in strengthening international partnerships.

techUK's leadership continued to play a key role in Paris, with CEO Julian David participating in a panel at Station F on "National AI Roadmaps: A Round Table on International Cooperation," while Sabina Ciofu contributed valuable insights at an Atlantic Council roundtable lunch discussion.

The day concluded with a series of well-attended industry receptions hosted by Anthropic, Mozilla, and AWS, providing valuable networking opportunities and continued dialogue. These events underscored the day's key themes: the delicate balance between innovation and regulation, the critical importance of international cooperation, and the need for frameworks that support both established players and newcomers in the AI ecosystem.

As we reflect on another remarkable (and final) day of the AI Action Summit, it's clear that the global AI community is moving from conversation to concrete action. The parallel discussions in Paris and London demonstrate not just the scale of collaboration needed, but also the shared commitment to ensuring AI benefits reach across society, economy, and our planet.

Tomorrow brings another day of opportunities to shape this transformative technology together – but for now this insight series comes to a close, thanks for tuning in.

