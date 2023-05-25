BCS
|Printable version
AI should be part of teacher training courses, professional body advises
Understanding AI should be part of teacher training courses and headteachers' leadership qualifications, the professional body for computing has recommended.
Using digital technology, including AI in the classroom, should be prominent in Initial Teacher Training (ITT) and National Professional Qualifications for school leaders, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT said.
The measures will help teachers use AI tools and other packages for lesson planning, creating worksheets, and marking – and to better understand how students are using AI at home, BCS said.
Schools should also be asked to publish digital strategies covering areas like cyber security; backed by professional IT staff.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.bcs.org/articles-opinion-and-research/ai-should-be-part-of-teacher-training-courses-professional-body-advises/
Latest News from
BCS
An AI ‘pause’ will hand advantage to bad actors, warns professional body for IT05/05/2023 09:10:00
A global pause in AI development will not work and play into the hands of rogue regimes and organisations, IT professionals have warned.
TikTok ban on UK government phones is ‘reasonable’, says IT body16/03/2023 16:15:00
National security concerns around TikTok for politicians and UK government employees are ‘significant’ - but individual teenagers’ data is probably safe , according to IT professionals.
“Exceptional” achievements of BCSWomen recognised at 2023 Women in IT Awards01/03/2023 10:20:00
The success of BCSWomen to champion women working in IT, has been recognised after the group was shortlisted for its category at the prestigious 2023 Women in IT Awards.
Schools will need help to cope with AI-generated homework, computing teachers warn24/02/2023 09:15:00
Schools are unprepared for the impact of ChatGPT on teaching and learning – but rather than banning AI they need support to harness its potential, according to computing teachers.
University Computing departments met with record applicant numbers as AI hits the mainstream15/02/2023 13:10:00
The popularity of Computing degrees is growing faster than for any other course, with students applying in record numbers, according to BCS research.
Women choosing computing degrees in record numbers21/12/2022 13:20:00
The number of young women taking computer science degrees is growing faster than for any other UK university subject, new figures show.
Healthcare digital innovators making a difference recognised with BCS awards16/12/2022 14:10:00
Innovation by healthcare tech experts has been recognised with special awards at a BCS conference this month.
HRH The Duke of Kent visits BCS – and meets a robot and tech pioneers12/12/2022 13:20:00
BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, looked back on four decades of growth in technology, as it hosted a visit from its royal patron, HRH The Duke of Kent.