AI should be part of teacher training courses, professional body advises

Understanding AI should be part of teacher training courses and headteachers' leadership qualifications, the professional body for computing has recommended.

Using digital technology, including AI in the classroom, should be prominent in Initial Teacher Training (ITT) and National Professional Qualifications for school leaders, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT said.

The measures will help teachers use AI tools and other packages for lesson planning, creating worksheets, and marking – and to better understand how students are using AI at home, BCS said.

Schools should also be asked to publish digital strategies covering areas like cyber security; backed by professional IT staff.

