Environment Agency
|Printable version
AI signs for citizen science to be used at South West beaches
The Environment Agency is asking people going to the beach at Par in Cornwall and Combe Martin in Devon to talk to their beaches via AI.
QR signage at both beaches will prompt a text conversation with the Hello Lamp Post artificial intelligence platform. The beach will share the latest news from Environment Agency monitoring about bathing water quality. But the agency hopes this will be more than a one-way conversation, with beach lovers sharing their own information about the site.
Beach visitors will be asked about any live events happening at the site, like how many people can they see in the water or dogs on the beach? How clear does the water look? Are there any signs of pollution?
Citizen science
Scanning the QR code
Hannah Amor of the Environment Agency’s citizen science team said:
We have used Hello Lamp Post technology before to raise awareness of flood risk at some sites. But this time we are focusing on bathing water.
Once you scan the QR code you will get some conversational prompts. You will be able to tell us, via the AI platform, about any issues you can see or questions you have. This intelligence will help us identify problems and take appropriate action.
The trial will run for 12 weeks.
Citizen support
Hello lamp post signs in Par
Barbara Martin of Combe Martin Water Watch yesterday said:
We are happy that the Environment Agency is still taking a keen interest in the water quality of our amazing beach.
We are proud of the ‘Good’ water quality rating for Combe Martin and the lamp post scheme will help residents and visitors be better informed and empowered to report any concerns directly and instantly.
Jenny Tagney of Friends of Par Beach, which is involved with several water quality monitoring projects, yesterday said:
We are really pleased to be supporting the Environment Agency in its efforts to understand the major influences affecting bathing water quality of Par Beach.
The Environment Agency’s annual season of taking regular samples from England’s 451 bathing waters ended on 30 September. Launching the Hello Lamp Post trial at Par and Combe Martin will help keep the intelligence flowing out-of-season and contribute to a fuller picture of the sites through citizen science.
Further information
The bathing water classifications for Par Sands is ‘Sufficient’ and Combe Martin is ‘Good’. See Swimfo for more.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ai-signs-for-citizen-science-to-be-used-at-south-west-beaches
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Inspiring ‘Unpave the Way Garden’ to be moved to Whitaker Park04/10/2024 15:25:00
Showcasing innovative approaches to managing flood risk and sustainable garden design the garden is set to be opened at its new permanent home in Rawtenstall.
Environment Agency gains injunction against Himley Environmental03/10/2024 15:25:00
The agency has successfully applied for an injunction order against Himley Environmental, which operates 2 regulated facilities at Crooked House Lane in Himley.
Flooding impacts across the country02/10/2024 16:10:00
Recent rainfall means minor, localised river flooding impacts are expected in Leicestershire, with minor flooding impacts possible elsewhere, including Lincolnshire.
Investigations into deaths of native species in Northumberland30/09/2024 13:25:00
The Environment Agency is investigating the deaths of endangered native white clawed crayfish.
Conviction for Unlawful Waste Disposal and Illegal Asbestos Site26/09/2024 15:25:00
In a prosecution brought by the Environment Agency, PDM Industries Ltd have been fined £60,046.
Say 'hello' to Citizen Science in the North26/09/2024 11:20:00
Talking watercourses are asking people in the region to provide information to help shape water quality improvement plans.
World Rivers Day 2024: Removing fish barriers across South West25/09/2024 15:25:00
Fish have been moving more freely thanks to joint efforts to remove manmade barriers blocking them from going home to spawn or reach vital habitats.
Rural Flood Resilience Partnership launched to help farmers and rural communities adapt to a changing climate23/09/2024 13:20:00
Partnership unites six organisations including: Action with Communities in Rural England; Association of Drainage Authorities; Country Land and Business Association; Environment Agency; National Farmers Union; and Natural England