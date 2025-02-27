Economic and Social Research Council
AI supporting our winter wellness
Innovative research can help people tackle barriers to staying well in winter.
The winter months bring challenges for all of us, be it keeping fit, staying warm or eating healthily. The long nights and cold weather can act as disincentives and conditions such as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can make things even harder, but innovative research can help people tackle these barriers.
SAD, often more apparent during winter, is a lived experience that affects a considerable number of people in the UK. People can experience:
- lowered moods
- feelings of anxiety
- isolation
- lack of energy
- changes in sleep and appetite
This can lead to unhealthy physical and mental health conditions.
While the exact causes of SAD are unclear, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funded researchers are trying to understand more about SAD. In Scotland, the Living with SAD project worked with public participants over the winter season to understand more about the lived experience of SAD and how wellness support can help improve mental wellbeing through the winter months.
UKRI funded researchers and innovators have also been developing new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to support and improve lives and livelihoods over winter and throughout the year. AI technology can:
- provide personalised recommendations for exercise
- improve mental health
- connect us with community support
- keep us warm
- provide nutritious homegrown food over winter months
Below are just some of the ways UKRI is investing in AI to help improve wellness, with funding through:
- UKRI Technology Missions Fund
- UKRI Healthy Ageing Challenge
- Economic and Social Research Council
- Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council
- Innovate UK
Charlotte Deane, Executive Chair of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council and UKRI AI Champion, said:
Winter is often a trying season. Individually and collectively, we have to deal with poor weather, short days and just keeping things moving. It’s no surprise that many cultures have mid-winter festivals to lighten the mood and celebrate the forthcoming changes.
UKRI is supporting research that is using technology such as AI to help people and businesses through the Winter months. We are investing in projects that help the planning of food production, regulating energy consumption in the home, and assisting people to connect with their local communities.
