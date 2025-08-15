AI to help police catch criminals before they strike

Government launches AI crime prevention challenge to support safer streets.

Experts set challenge of creating detailed interactive crime maps that identify where crime is most likely to happen to allow for better prevention

Tool to be fully operational by 2030 with Britain’s brightest minds backing law abiding majority over law breakers

Technology will focus on the crimes that make people feel unsafe in their own neighbourhoods, from theft, anti-social behaviour, knife crime and violent crime

Researchers from business and beyond to help deliver on our mission of halving knife crime and violence against women and girls within a decade as part of our Plan for Change

Criminals hell bent on making others’ lives a misery face being stopped before they can strike through cutting edge mapping technology, supported by AI, to be rolled out by 2030, Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has announced today (Friday 15 August).

Innovators have been tasked with developing a detailed real time and interactive crime map that spans England and Wales and can detect, track and predict where devastating knife crime is likely to occur or spot early warning signs of anti-social behaviour before it spirals out of control – giving police the intel they need to step in and keep the public safe.

It will be rooted in advanced AI that will examine how to bring together data shared between police, councils and social services, including criminal records, previous incident locations and behavioural patterns of known offenders.

The map will identify where crime is concentrating so law enforcement and partners can direct their resources as needed and help prevent further victims.

The Concentrations of Crime Data Challenge sets teams from business, universities and beyond a clear and measurable target of coming together to develop the solution to be operational across England and Wales by 2030 and is part of the government’s £500 million R&D Missions Accelerator Programme.

As part of an initial £4 million government investment, teams will deliver initial prototypes to enhance the mapping system by April 2026 – a crucial milestone that supports the Safer Streets Mission as part of our Plan for Change, which aims to halve knife crime and Violence Against Women and Girls within a decade.

Whilst visiting the Met Police, Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle said:

Cutting-edge technology like AI can improve our lives in so many ways, including in keeping us safe, which is why we’re putting it to work for victims over vandals, the law-abiding majority over the lawbreakers. Our police officers are at their best when they join up to prevent crime rather than react to it, and R&D can deliver crucial tools for them to stay one step ahead of potential dangers to the public and property – keeping our streets safe and delivering on our Plan for Change.

The challenge builds on existing Home Office work, including sophisticated mapping technologies targeting knife crime hotspots and the summer-long Safer Streets Initiative tackling town centre crime, taking this foundation further through enhanced research, expanded data sources and deeper analysis to better understand crime patterns and measure the impact of interventions.

The Safer Streets Mission also supports the government’s commitment to put 13,000 additional police officers, PCSOs and special constables into neighbourhood policing roles. Every neighbourhood will have a named, contactable officer dealing with local issues.

This announcement is the second challenge to be announced as part of the Programme, building on our Clean Energy challenge aiming to deliver cheaper bills for households across the UK by shifting electricity demand during evenings and weekends by two gigawatts by 2030 – the equivalent of 1.5 million homes.

Further challenges will be announced on how science and technology can build an NHS fit for the future, break down barriers to opportunity and drive growth to deliver on the government’s Plan for Change.

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of Neighbourhood Watch said:

We welcome the announcement of this challenge which will bring together experts and practitioners at the cutting edge of crime, data and technology, to create an operational mapping system which we hope will enable people to feel safer and more secure in their homes and local neighbourhoods. The map will pool a wealth of valuable crime data and enable law enforcement to target their resources more effectively at a local level and help prevent further victims of crime. As an organisation that strives to build a society where neighbours are more connected, safer, and active in their communities, we welcome this laser focus on harnessing data and tech to prevent crime at the local level.

Patrick Green, CEO of The Ben Kinsella Trust said:

We wholeheartedly welcome the government’s announcement on using AI to predict and prevent crime. This forward-thinking approach, which focuses on providing police with preventative tools to proactively intervene, aligns perfectly with the core mission of the Ben Kinsella Trust. For 17 years, our work has been driven by the belief that prevention is the most powerful tool against crime, especially knife crime. By reaching young people early and educating them on the dangers and consequences of knife crime, we empower them to make safer choices. This new initiative provides a powerful technological extension of that ethos, it demonstrates that the government recognises the immense value of prevention and is investing in innovative solutions to support our police officers in their vital work of keeping the public safe.

Rebecca Bryant, CEO of Resolve said:

This is a landmark moment for innovation in community safety. The Safer Streets mission and the Concentrations of Crime Data Challenge show a real commitment to harnessing technology for public good. At Resolve, we know that data alone isn’t enough as how we apply it really matters with a clear focus on an ethical and collaborative approach, all of which can make such a difference for communities. We’re proud to support this initiative and will continue championing the voices of practitioners who turn insight into impact every day.

Matthew Evans, Director of Markets and Chief Operating Office, techUK said:

This is a forward thinking step toward building safer, stronger communities. By harnessing cutting-edge AI alongside robust data sharing between police, councils, and social services, this initiative showcases the true potential of interoperability. Seamless collaboration across agencies will enable earlier detection of patterns, smarter allocation of resources, and more targeted interventions, helping to prevent harm before it occurs and better protect the public.

Tracey Burley, Chief Executive of St Giles, said: