Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community: €33.4 million for the Action Programme 2022
The Commission recently (25 July 2022) adopted the 2022 Annual Action Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community, worth €33.4 million.
Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, recently said:
“Our Aid Programme has shown to bring important tangible benefits to the people of Cyprus and remains as relevant as ever. Today we adopt a new set of projects seeking to support economic development, reconciliation and confidence building measures including substantial assistance for the implementation of the Halloumi/Hellim PDO package. I am confident that this will contribute to efforts for a reunification of Cyprus, which is the ultimate goal of our programme.”
The Programme plans tailored measures as part of the wide-ranging EU support to implement the Halloumi/Hellim package, to help Turkish Cypriots meet the relevant EU standards. This support follows the Commission's registration of Halloumi/Hellim as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) in April 2021. It includes improving the food safety and hygiene standards, upgrading dairy farms and dairy yield quality, increasing the yields of sheep and goat milk, and eradicating animal diseases.
The programme also includes continued support for green energy and environment, in line with the European Green Deal priorities. Projects that will be funded will bring infrastructure and environmental protection closer to European standards. Examples are among others, measures to complete the air quality monitoring system and the design and acquisition of a noise monitoring system.
To build confidence between the Turkish and Greek communities in Cyprus, the programme will continue to offer substantial financing to the Committee on Missing Persons and the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage. Support will also be offered to Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot scholars to jointly attend the United World College (UWC) as part of the bi-communal scholarship programme.
The programme will further promote trade across the Green Line by developing sustainable and competitive fisheries. Finally, it will help to address challenges to economic development and enhance the employability of youth by investing in measures on vocational education and training.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Ukraine: EU report notes important steps taken in the implementation of the reform agenda28/07/2022 16:33:00
Ahead of the EU-Ukraine Association Council planned to take place on 5 September, the European Union recently (26 July 2022) published its annual Association Implementation Report on Ukraine.
Russia: EU renews economic sanctions over Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine for further six months28/07/2022 15:25:00
The Council recently (26 July 2022) decided to prolong by six months, until 31 January 2023, the restrictive measures targeting specific sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation.
EIB Board, supported by the EU Commission, approves €1.59 billion of EU financial assistance for Ukraine28/07/2022 14:33:00
The Russian war in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the country's people, infrastructure and economy.
EU wins WTO case against Turkey's discriminatory practices on pharmaceuticals28/07/2022 13:25:00
The EU recently (25 July 2022) welcomed the appeal arbitration award by the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the case the EU brought against Turkey on pharmaceutical products.
European Health Union: HERA signs Joint Procurement contract for Pandemic Influenza Vaccine28/07/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission, via its Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, signed a framework contract for the joint procurement of Adjupanrix, a pandemic influenza vaccine, with the pharmaceutical company GSK.
Member states commit to reducing gas demand by 15% next winter28/07/2022 12:38:00
In an effort to increase EU security of energy supply, member states recently (26 July 2022) reached a political agreement on a voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15% this winter.
EU Cohesion Policy: €31.5 billion for Romania's economic, social and territorial cohesion, competitiveness and green and digital transition in 2021-202728/07/2022 10:38:00
Romania will receive a total of €31.5 billion from Cohesion Policy in 2021-2027 in the framework of its Partnership Agreement with the Commission to promote the economic, social and territorial cohesion of its regions and its green and digital transition.
Remarks by President Michel at the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen on Ukraine and the World25/07/2022 16:33:00
Remarks given recently (23 July 2022) by President Michel at the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen on Ukraine and the World.
Speech by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides at the 2nd Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen “Ukraine and the World: The Future We (Re)Build Together”25/07/2022 13:25:00
Speech given recently (23 July 2022) by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides at the 2nd Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen “Ukraine and the World: The Future We (Re)Build Together”.
European Peace Facility: EU support to Ukraine increased to €2.5 billion25/07/2022 12:38:00
The Council recently (22 July 2022) adopted two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) aimed to step up the EU's support for the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian military aggression.