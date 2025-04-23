Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Aid to Gaza: E3 foreign ministers' statement, 23 April 2025
Joint statement on behalf of the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the UK on more than 50 days of Israel's block on aid to Gaza
Israel has now fully blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza for over fifty days. Essential supplies are either no longer available or quickly running out. Palestinian civilians - including one million children – face an acute risk of starvation, epidemic disease and death. This must end. We urge Israel to immediately re-start a rapid and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza in order to meet the needs of all civilians. During the last ceasefire, the UN and INGO system was able to deliver aid at scale. The Israeli decision to block aid from entering Gaza is intolerable. Minister Katz’s recent comments politicising humanitarian aid and Israeli plans to remain in Gaza after the war are unacceptable - they harm prospects for peace. Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool and Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change. Israel is bound under international law to allow the unhindered passage of humanitarian aid.
Humanitarians must be able to deliver aid to those who need it most, independent of parties to the conflict and in accordance with their humanitarian principles. Israel must ensure unhindered access for the UN and humanitarian organisations to operate safely across Gaza. Hamas must not divert aid for their own financial gain or use civilian infrastructure for military purposes.
We reiterate our outrage at recent strikes by Israeli forces on humanitarian personnel, infrastructure, premises and healthcare facilities. Israel must do much more to protect the civilian population, infrastructure and humanitarian workers. This includes restoring deconfliction systems, allowing humanitarian workers free movement within Gaza. And Israel must prevent harm to medical personnel and premises in the course of their military operations. They must allow the urgent healthcare needs of the population to be met, while allowing the sick and wounded to temporarily leave the Gaza Strip to receive treatment.
Crucially, we urge all parties to return to a ceasefire. We continue to call on Hamas for the immediate release of all the remaining hostages, who are enduring terrible suffering. We must all work towards the implementation of a two-state solution, which is the only way to bring long-lasting peace and security to both Israelis and Palestinians and ensure long-term stability in the region.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/aid-to-gaza-e3-foreign-ministers-statement-23-april-2025
