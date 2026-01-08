Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
AI’ll get that! Agentic commerce could signal the dawn of personal shopping ‘AI-gents’
Our new report released today shows how the rise of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) could transform the way we live our lives, with personal shopping ‘AI-gents’ potentially arriving within the next five years.
- Our new report highlights the ways agentic AI could transform our lives from digital personal assistants to shopping agents.
- AI may soon be used to make purchases, look out for sales, source financing agreements and even negotiate prices with sellers.
- We advise that technological advancements must not come at the cost of data privacy.
Agentic AI refers to artificial intelligence that allows for more activities to be automated - making decisions, interacting with its environment, solving problems in real time and mimicking some types of reasoning and planning.
So-called agentic commerce is set to become a mainstay of people’s busy lives, with customers’ personal AI-powered agents anticipating shopping needs and making proactive purchases based on learned and defined preferences or behaviours, along with knowledge of upcoming plans, rather than needing specific prompts.
This means that digital shopping companions could soon check personal bank accounts to ensure a purchase is within monthly budget, assess how it will affect other spending plans, schedule purchases around seasonal sale events such as the January sales and even negotiate a price directly with sellers.
This might even extend to agents seeking out tailored financing options to present to their human shopper for agreement.
William Malcolm, Executive Director of Regulatory Risk and Innovation, said:
“Agentic AI will have the capacity to make decisions and take actions independently. Our own personal AI agents could be paying for goods, booking flights and helping with household finances.
“While the potential benefits could be transformational, the public needs assurances their personal information is secure and well managed before placing their trust in agentic systems.
“Strong data protection foundations can help build that public trust and can help scale the fast and safe adoption of AI. Throughout 2026 the ICO will actively monitor advancements and work with AI developers and deployers to ensure they are clear on what the law requires of them.”
Our Tech Futures report can be downloaded here.
Notes to editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone our helpline 0303 123 1113 or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/01/ai-ll-get-that/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Statement about the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with His Majesty's Government08/01/2026 13:20:00
The ICO and His Majesty’s Government have today (8 January) signed an important Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which sets out government’s commitment to raise data protection standards.
Statement on the introduction of the Cyber Security and Resilience (Network and Information Systems) Bill in the House of Commons23/12/2025 14:15:00
Statement on the introduction of the Cyber Security and Resilience (Network and Information Systems) Bill in the House of Commons
ICO to investigate Prospect data breach with Guernsey, Jersey and Isle of Man counterparts18/12/2025 11:10:00
A joint investigation has been launched by Information Commissioner’s Office and the Data Protection authorities of Jersey, Guernsey, and Isle of Man into the cyber incident that compromised data of the trade union Prospect Custodian Trustees Ltd (Prospect) in June 2025.
Password manager provider fined £1.2m by ICO for data breach affecting up to 1.6 million people in the UK11/12/2025 16:20:00
We have fined password manager provider LastPass UK Ltd £1.2 million following a 2022 data breach that compromised the personal information of up to 1.6 million of its UK users.
Jointly Prepared Statement from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Targeted Support and Direct Marketing11/12/2025 14:25:00
It is important for your customers to receive timely and relevant information to support decisions about their finances, while having their direct marketing preferences and data protection rights respected. This is crucial in order for customers to trust the information they receive, helping them to make informed decisions and pursue their financial goals.
People trying to access their own care records are being let down, Information Commissioner warns10/12/2025 09:10:00
We have called for urgent improvements across UK local authorities and Health and Social Care Trusts in Northern Ireland after warning that people trying to access their own care records are being let down.
ICO action secures increased cookie compliance, giving millions stronger control over their personal information online05/12/2025 10:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has provided an update on its action to tackle cookie compliance, which has brought the vast majority of the UK’s most used websites into compliance with rules on the use of advertising cookies.
Regulator holds public bodies to account by cracking down on FOI failures04/12/2025 11:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a series of enforcement notices and practice recommendations to several public authorities after identifying significant failures to comply with the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act 2000.