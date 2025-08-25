AI-powered project at MIT achieves breakthrough in fight against superbugs

A new project by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has successfully used generative artificial intelligence (AI) to design new potential antibiotics that fight drug-resistant superbugs.

Researchers from MIT’s Antibiotics-AI Project have previously used AI to search through thousands of known chemicals to identify ones with the potential to become new antibiotics. Now they have gone a step further, using generative AI to create more than 36 million possible chemical compounds. This approach allowed them to generate and evaluate theoretical compounds that have never been seen before. Two of these compounds were found to be effective against antibiotic-resistant infections gonorrhoea and MRSA, potentially marking a significant step forward in the fight against disease.

A growing number of infections are becoming resistant to antibiotics. The World Health Organisation estimates that antibiotic-resistant superbugs contribute to around 5 million deaths worldwide per year, with that number potentially set to rise to 39 million by 2050. Overusing antibiotics has helped bacteria evolve to dodge the drugs' effects; no new class of antibiotic has been developed since the 1980s.

James Collins, the Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering and Science in MIT’s Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) and Department of Biological Engineering, said: "We are excited with these developments, as our study shows that generative AI can be used to embrace the complexity of biology and the complexity of chemistry in the context of antibiotic discovery, giving us a clear advantage in the battle of our wits against the genes of superbugs.

"We plan to advance these lead candidates towards clinical trials by working in collaboration with Phare Bio, a non-profit led by Akhila Kosaraju, whose mission is to advance the promising candidates from the Antibiotics-AI Project and get them approved for use in patients."

The future of projects and AI

This work not only marks a significant milestone in drug discovery but is also an example of how AI can reshape projects. Previous research by Association for Project Management (APM) found that AI is already making an impact in the profession, detailing that following AI-driven digital transformation, high numbers of respondents reported improved on-time delivery and quality. The MIT’s Antibiotics-AI Project demonstrates that it's possible to use generative AI to effectively automate time-intensive tasks, freeing professionals to focus on higher-value ones.