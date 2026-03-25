AI-powered smart signs have come to Worthing’s bathing waters

Smart signs which answer questions about bathing waters are now at Goring Beach, Worthing and Worthing Beach House.

The signs look like simple QR codes to be scanned with a mobile phone. But behind them is an artificial intelligence (AI) ready to share its knowledge with visitors about bathing water quality and any live issues.

The Hello Lamp Post technology, funded by the Environment Agency, is also keen to learn and will ask visitors about beach conditions like how many people are enjoying the water today or is there much seaweed present? This conversation builds a picture of site activity outside of the typical bathing water season and identifies issues that could be harming water quality like seagull or dog excrement.

Visitors will also be asked to report urgent concerns to the Environment Agency’s 24/7 incident hotline for follow-up but can also upload photos to the AI to show their concerns or any positive updates from the beaches. Photos will be moderated to remove anything that could identify a person.

‘Local knowledge married to monitoring is a win-win’

Cat Fuller, Environment Agency area director for Solent and South Downs, yesterday said:

Normally signs only give quick guidance and direction – these are another level. They give verified facts you can trust and pick up real-life information from those who use the beaches. This means we can fix simple issues quicker and investigate more challenging problems thoroughly. Local knowledge married to monitoring expertise is a win-win for our waters.

Users can ask the AI questions about bathing water and will be asked to answer basic questions about real-time beach conditions.

Bathing water quality was recently classified as ‘Good’ at Worthing and Goring Beach – a promotion credited to fixed misconnections, an ongoing push to promote only rain down the drain and information sharing between the Environment Agency, Worthing Borough Council and Southern Water. The new signs will build upon that success and drive improvement at Worthing Beach House.

‘Easy for people to share what they are seeing in real time’

Councillor Vicki Wells, Worthing’s Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, yesterday said:

Our coastline is a huge asset for people and nature. It’s vital that people feel informed and confident that action and improvements are happening but also play their part to report their observations. By introducing Hello Lamp Post with the Environment Agency and Southern Water, we’re going further to ensure residents and visitors have easy, on-site access to share what they’re seeing in real time. This initiative supports the important monitoring work already taking place, adding a valuable new layer of engagement that helps people better understand our beaches and supports our wider efforts to improve coastal water quality.

Where to find smart signs

The signs can be found attached to metal posts near the points on each beach where sampling is routinely done and at the council’s beach hut on Goring Beach.

Worthing’s beaches are the latest to join the growing network of bathing water-specific smart signage which includes the River Dart in Devon, Rivers Teme and Severn in West Midlands, the River Nidd in Yorkshire, Edisford Bridge in Lancashire and Windermere in Cumbria. Signs are coming soon to Ravensbourne in London.

Fans of beaches and bathing waters don’t need signage to ask an AI questions about water quality. If you are already at a beach or bathing water, go online to tap into the latest information using the Environment Agency’s BluePrint AI platform.

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