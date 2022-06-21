Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Aircraft carriers to be supported by new logistics facility
A new Royal Navy logistics centre in Portsmouth - dedicated to crucial maintenance for the QEC aircraft carriers – has been officially opened today.
- New Queen Elizabeth Carrier logistics centre officially opened in Portsmouth today.
- Facility to provide critical logistic and maintenance support to the Royal Navy’s two aircraft carriers.
- Facility is part of a programme that supports more than 550 jobs.
A new Royal Navy logistics centre in Portsmouth - dedicated to crucial maintenance for HMS Queen Elizabeth and wider naval ships and equipment – has been officially opened today.
Providing critical support to the UK’s largest and most powerful surface vessels in the Royal Navy, the Queen Elizabeth Carrier (QEC) Forward Logistics Centre will streamline logistical support for the vessels.
The new Hampshire facility will see everything from new lightbulbs, to critical engine parts funnelled through the site, helping to ensure that following maintenance the QEC carriers can quickly return to operations to protect and defend the UK’s interests at sea.
Secured with a £7 million contract with BAE Systems and Francis Construction, the new centre is the final project delivered within the 19-year QEC Infrastructure programme. Beginning in 2003, the programme has invested £350 million into the Portsmouth naval base and £100 million in Scotland, creating and sustaining at least 550 jobs across the 50-year life of the vessels.
Located alongside the base port’s carrier berths, the centre was officially opened today by Defence Procurement Minister, Jeremy Quin.
Defence Procurement Minister, Jeremy Quin said:
The Queen Elizabeth Class Carriers are the flagships of our Royal Navy, providing critical at-sea protection of the UK and our allies.
Ensuring we can provide quick and efficient logistical support to our Royal Navy vessels is crucial to maintaining our resilience and operational advantage. I’m delighted to unveil a new facility dedicated to serving and preserving our Queen Elizabeth Carrier vessels throughout their 50-year lifespan.
The facility has been future proofed to support the UK’s Net Zero 2050 requirements. As a result, the roof hosts a photo-voltaic array consisting of 678 panels generating 250kW, with the adjacent car park array providing 1MW energy– comparable to the levels used by several hundred homes. The logistics centre is also the first Royal Navy infrastructure construction to be Net Zero in operation. Net Zero is the balancing of carbon emitted into the atmosphere and the carbon removed from it.
Hitting a nation-wide milestone, the facility is also the first building in the UK to be built using Rigid Inclusion. This sees structural columns embedded in the ground to reinforce organic or weak soils leading to less disturbance, better ground settlement and faster delivery with greater quality control.
In opening the centre, the Defence Procurement Minister outlined progress on the Climate Change and Sustainability Strategic Approach, which was launched last year to set out the ambition, principles and methods needed for UK defence to meet the challenge of climate change.
Since its publication, UK defence has achieved several milestones including:
- Developing a Sustainable Support Strategy to reduce the vulnerability of UK defence while maintaining or improving its capability, productivity and efficiency.
- Updating policy and standards for new military infrastructure to a higher level of energy efficiency, mitigating future energy cost and resulting in lower carbon emissions.
- Establishing a 1,000-person strong network to help support sustainable ambitions across Defence.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/aircraft-carriers-to-be-supported-by-new-logistics-facility
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Final barriers removed for Armed Forces personnel with HIV21/06/2022 12:05:00
People with HIV, but no detectable virus, are now able to join the military and fully deploy on operations
Praise for Ukraine support as Defence industry offers more help21/06/2022 10:25:00
Industry leaders are praised by the Defence Secretary for their vital role in helping provide weapons, ammunition and logistical support to Ukraine
Defence Secretary meets NATO Ministers in Brussels17/06/2022 16:35:00
Ben Wallace met with counterparts from all 30 member states to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how the alliance can strengthen its defence posture
Joint statement by UK MOD, US DOD, and German Defence Ministry16/06/2022 15:15:15
Joint Statement given yesterday by the United States Department of Defense, the Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom.
Defence Secretary meets Joint Expeditionary Force Defence Ministers in Oslo15/06/2022 15:10:00
The Defence Secretary met with Defence Ministers from other Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations this week (14 - 15 June) to discuss their joint approach to shared security threats.
Future of UK Defence Artificial Intelligence Launched15/06/2022 13:25:00
Plans for the future of cutting-edge UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) defence technology have been unveiled in a new strategy published today.
Joint statement by Joint Expeditionary Force Defence Ministers15/06/2022 12:25:00
Ministers released a statement welcoming Finland and Sweden's applications for NATO membership.
Defence Secretary travels to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy10/06/2022 15:33:00
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace travelled to Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov to discuss Ukraine's efforts to fight off Russia's brutal and unjustified invasion.