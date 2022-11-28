Department for Transport
Airlines, airports, and passengers to have their say on independent aviation regulator
A call for evidence launches today as part of a review of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
- government launches call for evidence as part of Civil Aviation Authority review
- public, industry and other stakeholders will have the opportunity to share feedback on performance and strategy
- insight will be used to help ensure the provision of world-leading civil aviation regulation and public services for decades to come
The government has today (28 November 2022) launched a call for evidence as part of its review of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the UK’s independent aviation regulator.
Open to all interested parties, it will provide an opportunity for anybody who uses the CAA or is affected by its work – including airlines, airports, pilots and passengers – to provide insight and evidence to inform the government review, on everything from the CAA’s strategy, to its organisation and performance.
The call for evidence will close on 22nd January 2022. It will ask questions such as whether the CAA has the right powers to effectively regulate the aviation market, whether its charges are good value for money, and whether it is effectively structured.
The wider CAA Review began in August this year and forms part of the Cabinet Office’s Public Bodies Review Programme, which aims to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of public bodies. Led by an independent reviewer, Jeremy Newman, also a member of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, the review will run until spring 2023.
The CAA has a number of functions, including ensuring the highest standards of aviation safety and security, the efficient use of airspace and space operations and protecting consumer rights. The review aims to help the organisation build on its success in tackling the unprecedented challenges of recent years.
