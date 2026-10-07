Airports to go contactless in major boost for UK passengers

Passengers arriving in the UK will soon pass through airport eGates securely without showing their passport, as a new cutting-edge contactless system begins rolling out.

From 6 October, eGates at UK airports will gradually switch to the new contactless technology, with every eGate set to be upgraded by early 2027.

Here’s how it works:

passengers approach an eGate and have their photo taken

the system checks this live image against verified immigration, travel and passport information

the eGate opens automatically once these checks are complete

The system uses state-of-the-art facial technology to verify a passenger’s identity before the UK’s robust border security checks are carried out in full. Legitimate travellers can then simply walk through, without needing to place their passport on the eGate reader.

If further checks are needed, passengers will need to place their passport on the reader or may be directed to a Border Force officer, as happens today. Border Force officers will continue to monitor all eGates offering assistance, and passengers should keep their passport with them at all times.

Testing shows the new contactless system is up to 25% faster than using a passport on an eGate.

The phased rollout starts at East Midlands Airport, initially for British citizens, before expanding to more airports and other nationalities already eligible for eGates over the coming months.

Phil Douglas, Director General of Border Force, said:

This is a win for travellers coming to our brilliant country. By using state-of-the-art technology, we are making journeys smoother and faster, all while fully maintaining the UK’s robust border security. Our digital transformation also builds on our work this summer to extend eGates to children aged eight and above, making life a little easier for families.

Karen Dee, chief executive of AirportsUK, the trade body for UK airports, said:

This will be excellent news for the passenger and demonstrates how UK airports continue to be at the forefront of new technologies to keep our borders safe, while improving the travelling experience. It is vital that we have the fast, efficient borders that arrivals into the UK now expect, and we will work closely with our members and government officials to ensure a smooth rollout.

Steve Griffiths, Managing Director of East Midlands Airport, said:

We’re delighted to be the first UK airport to have contactless eGates introduced by Border Force. As an airport committed to providing an effortless travel experience, we welcome any technological innovation that can help to safely make our customers’ journeys smoother, swifter and simpler. This complements changes that we carried out to our immigration hall recently to help improve the flow of arriving passengers through the area.

Chris Wilson, Head of Terminal & Capacity Planning at Birmingham Airport, said:

We’re pleased to be one of the first airports in the UK to introduce UK Border Force’s contactless eGates. Working closely with our industry partners and government agencies, we have actively supported the rollout of the new UK Border Force system here at Birmingham Airport. Customers arriving into the UK will benefit from this new speedier and smoother arrival through the border.

Millions of people already use eGates every year – the fastest way for legitimate travellers to enter the UK. This marks the latest step in the government’s efforts to modernise the UK border, delivering on the Immigration White Paper.

The change builds on other recent changes to the border system, including the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, which allows officials to identify potential security risks before someone travels to the UK.

It also comes amid wider enforcement action. Small boat arrivals in June, July and August 2026 were at their lowest for six years. This will be aided further by a payment-by-results deal with France that has put 40% more personnel on French beaches.

More than 80,000 people with no right to be in the UK have also been removed or returned since the election, a 52% increase, with removals of foreign national offenders, including murderers and rapists, up 36% and nearly 12,000 returned over the same period.

Notes to editors