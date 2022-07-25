Al fresco dining boost for businesses

Temporary changes, brought in to help pubs, cafes and restaurants take advantage of the warm weather and operate outside, are extended and will be made permanent next year.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants will be able take advantage of the warm weather and keep serving customers al fresco, thanks to steps the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has taken.

Temporary changes brought in during COVID-19 which make it quicker, easier and cheaper for business to get a licence to serve food and drink on pavements and pedestrianised roads have been extended. The extension will continue until the changes are made permanent in the spring.

The change was first introduced to help businesses keep operating during the pandemic and was widely welcomed by the public, café owners and pub landlords.

The government will make these changes permanent in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.

The recent (22 July 2022) announcement will make sure that businesses can keep operating outside by extending the temporary provisions that were due to expire in September, before the permanent changes become law.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Greg Clark recently said:

We want to see bustling town centres across the country and that’s why the changes we made to licensing rules will become permanent. Making al fresco dining a permanent fixture on our high streets is part of our plan to level up communities and create vibrant places people want to live and work.

Further information:

More information on this legislation is available in The Business and Planning Act 2020 (Pavement Licences) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2022