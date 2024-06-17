Alan Bates, top business executives and leading innovators honoured for King’s Birthday

List of endorsed recipients includes current and former leaders of FTSE 100 companies.

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates knighted for his twenty-year campaign for justice for postmasters

FTSE executives also honoured for services to business and growing the UK economy

Leading innovators and change makers are the theme of this year’s awards

Alan Bates, who led a 20-year campaign for justice for sub-postmasters affected by the Horizon IT scandal, was made a Knight Bachelor (KT) as the King’s Birthday Honours were announced recently (15 June 2024).

Top business leaders, entrepreneurs and pioneers have also been recognised for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the UK economy.

This includes current and former leaders of FTSE 100 companies such as Unilever and Taylor Wimpey, the head of the London Stock Exchange and a series of other outstanding business leaders who have championed a wide range of sectors at home and overseas and been at the forefront of innovation and change.

Endorsed by the Department for Business and Trade, the list of recipients also includes several individuals who have faced adversity but who have used their experience to deliver significant community impact.

Alan Jope has received a CBE for services to business.

Alan was responsible for leading one of the world’s largest and geographically diverse companies with operations in 190 countries. He instigated important changes, simplifying Unilever’s legal structure, streamlining the company’s portfolio to focus on growth, and undertaking reform of the company’s operating model. His leadership was crucial to Unilever’s turnover exceeding £60b for the first time, up from £50b five years prior. Under his leadership, Unilever was the first major company to voluntarily put a Climate Transition Action Plan to a shareholder vote in 2021.

Alan Jope, Lately Chief Executive Officer of Unilever recently said:

It was an enormous privilege to lead Unilever as CEO for almost five years. I am extremely grateful for this recognition in His Royal Highness’s Birthday Honours list.

Jennifer Daly has received a CBE for services to Business and to the Housing Sector.

Jennie Daly is the first woman to lead a FTSE 100 housebuilding company in the UK, having been appointed in April 2022. She has built a successful career in the housebuilding sector, starting in the public sector in local authority planning roles before moving into the private sector. She is an active member of the industry federation, a non-executive director on the New Homes Quality Board and has also previously served as a Board member on a not-for-profit housing trust. She is also a strong advocate for women in the industry and has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout her career.

Jennifer Daly, Chief Executive of Taylor Wimpey recently said:

I have a real passion for housebuilding and the social and economic benefits it brings to communities across the UK, and I am deeply honoured to have been recognised in the King’s Birthday list for services to business and the industry.

Julia Hoggett has received a DBE for services to business and to finance.

Julia has provided inspirational leadership in helping to restore the role of the UK capital markets and the London Stock Exchange as a major provider of capital to fund innovation, productivity, growth, jobs and to support investors’ returns. She set up and chairs the UK Capital Markets Industry Taskforce to support the modernisation of the UK capital markets.

She has also sought to ensure that the London Stock Exchange (LSE) remained strong through challenging times including during Covid and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She has influenced quoted companies to embrace Net Zero targets and the wider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda and under her leadership the LSE is now the leading provider of green and transition finance. She is a pioneer for women and the LBGTQ+ community in financial services.

Julia Hoggett, Chief Executive Officer of the London Stock Exchange recently said:

I am deeply humbled to be included in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours List. Whilst I recognise that this is an individual honour, I feel it is very much for the team of people at the London Stock Exchange who do such remarkable work to support the companies, investors and intermediaries in our markets. It is also a recognition of the even broader community, most notably my colleagues on the Capital Markets Industry Taskforce, who are so dedicated to the task of ensuring our capital markets truly serve all stakeholders up and down the UK. This honour inspires me to work even harder on this agenda.”

Lady Suzanne Heywood of Whitehall has received a CBE for services to business leadership.

Suzanne is the COO of Exor, a multi-billion dollar holding company, where she uses her knowledge and experience to build and grow great companies. Suzanne is also the Executive Chair of CNH and Iveco Group and a Non-Executive Director of Louboutin and The Economist. Lady Heywood established The Heywood Foundation in 2018, which she chairs in memory of her husband Lord Heywood of Whitehall.

The Foundation champions innovation in public policy and increasing diversity within the public sector and has recently launched the “Heywood Quarterly”, a new publication. Suzanne has written a best-selling biography of her late husband (What Does Jeremy think) and a best-selling account of her own childhood at sea (Wavewalker), which meant she was unable to have normal schooling.

Suzanne Heywood, Chief Operating Officer at Exor, Chair of CNH and Chair of Iveco recently said:

I am humbled to receive this, and grateful to my family and the many colleagues who have supported me throughout my career. It’s been a long journey - from a girl on a boat in the South Pacific with no education to here - and I owe a lot of thanks to those who made it possible.

Kenny Imafidon has received an MBE for services to the social and market research professions.

Kenny has overcome extreme challenges to co-found a thriving research and insights agency that counts Starbucks, Uber, the Houses of Parliament and UNICEF UK amongst its clients.

The agency, ClearView Research, specialises in research, strategy and engagement projects, focused on diverse and underrepresented communities. Prior to founding ClearView at 22, Kenny used his limited platform to initiate The Kenny Reports, a series of reports delivered to the House of Commons, to raise awareness and articulate the challenges young people and disadvantaged communities face today.

As Chair of the Board of Trustees of City Gateway, he was involved in the £1 million Skill Up Step Up campaign which benefited from funding from Barclays Life Skills.

Additionally, as a Trustee of BBC Children in Need, he was instrumental in bringing about the pledge of £10m funding over 10 years, and development of a new funding programme dedicated to supporting young Black talent to achieve their full potential in partnership with BBC Radio 1Xtra.

Kenny Imafidon, Co-founder of ClearView Research recently said:

I am grateful for the recognition of my services to the research industry. My journey began with The Kenny Reports at 18 years old, it then transitioned into the building of ClearView Research at 22, to where it is today. I am proud that in just under a decade, ClearView has conducted hundreds of projects engaging diverse communities from all four corners of the UK; from Cornwall to Armagh; from Edinburgh to London whether online or offline; ClearView has amplified the voices of diverse and underrepresented communities in both social and market research. Although I am personally being recognised, my success is a team effort, and would not have been possible without my amazing team members, co-founders, support system, mentors and those who have believed in me on this journey.

Full list of individuals endorsed in the 2024 Birthday Honours List by the Department for Business and Trade:

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Julia Hoggett, Chief Executive Officer, London Stock Exchange. For services to Business and to Finance

Knights Bachelor (KT)

Alan Bates, Founder, Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance. For services to Justice

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

John Burns, Lately Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Derwent London plc. For services to Property, to Investment and to Development

Graham Chipchase, Chief Executive Officer, Brambles. For services to Sustainable Business

Jennifer Daly, Chief Executive, Taylor Wimpey. For services to Business and to the Housing Sector

Lady Suzanne Heywood of Whitehall, Chief Operating Officer, Exor, Chair, CNH and Chair, Iveco. For services to Business Leadership

Professor Michael Izza, Lately Chief Executive, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. For services to Accounting, Audit and to Sustainability.

Alan Jope, Lately Chief Executive Officer, Unilever. For services to Business

Brian Kingham, Founder and Chairman, Reliance Security Group. For services to Business, to the Economy and Charity

Professor Elizabeth Varga, Director, Infrastructure Systems Institute. For services to Critical Infrastructure

Lesley Wild, Lately Chair, Bettys and Taylors. For services to Business and Trade

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Christopher Berridge, Managing Director, Paneltex. For services to Business, to Exports and to the Environment

Alexandra Bolton, Director, Climate Governance Initiative. For services to the Built and Natural Environment

Elaine Clark, Chief Executive, Rail Forum. For services to the Rail Supply Industry

Jacqueline Gedman, Lately Chief Executive, Kirklees Council. For services to Business and to the community in Kirklees, West Yorkshire.

Michael Hawes, Chief Executive Officer, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. For services to the Automotive Industry

John Heffernan, Managing Director, Fern Innovation Ltd. For services to Business and to Technology

John Hill, Director, Technology and Strategy, The Welding Institute. For services to SMEs, to the Research Institutes Sector, to Local Economic Development and to Higher Education

Sharon Kemp, Chief Executive, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. For services to Business and to the community in Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Lucy Lytle, Founder and Creative Director, Soane Britain Ltd. For services to British Manufacturing and Craftsmanship

Peter McCrea, Lately Chair, LionHeart RICS. For services to the Profession of Chartered Surveyors

Suzannah Nichol MBE, Chief Executive Officer, Build UK. For services to the Construction Industry

Professor Henry Overman, Professor of Economic Geography, London School of Economics and Director, What Works Centre. For services to Local Growth

John Stone, Entrepreneur. For services to Philanthropy

Subhash Thakrar, Lately Chair, London Chamber of Commerce. For services to British Trade and Investment in Africa

Kate Tinsley, Chief Executive, MKM Building Supplies. For services to the Construction Sector and to Diversity

Kimberly Wiehl, Board member, UK Export Finance. For services to Export Credit Finance and to International Trade

Carl Woollins, Managing Director UK and Ireland, Nippon Gases. For services to the Chemicals Industry

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Andrew Beddows, Managing Director, Ideas Network UK Community Interest Company. For services to Innovation and Business

Victoria Brownlie, Chief, Policy, British Beauty Council. For services to the Hair and Beauty Industry

Emma Degg, Chief Executive, North West Business Leadership Team. For services to Business and to the community in North West England

Angela Farrugia, Founder and Group Managing Director, Brand X Society. For services to business and licensing

Warren Ginsberg, Chair, HiB Ltd. For services to the Home Improvement and Bathroom Industries

Steven Gould, Council Member, General Chiropractic Council. For services to Consumers

David Happy, Managing Director, Telint. For services to Telecommunications and to Technology

Jennifer Hartley, Director, Invest Newcastle and Head of Economic Development, Newcastle City Council. For services to Business and Trade

Kenny Imafidon, Co-Founder, ClearView Research. For services to the Social and Market Research Professions

Dean Jackson, Managing Director, HUUB Ltd. For services to Business and to Innovation

Samantha Mackintosh (Claire Cullens), Chief Executive Officer, Norfolk Community Foundation. For services to Business Development and to Charity

Victoria Moorby, Head, Marketing, Oxley Group. For services to the Defence and Aerospace Industry

Susan Nicholls, Lately Chief Executive Officer, Citizens Advice Staffordshire South-West. For services to the community in Staffordshire

Maria Sarkar, Co-Founder and Vice-President of DriveWorks. For services to Manufacturing

Helen Tonks, Founder and Director, Hydraulics Online Ltd. For services to Business and to Exports

Harold Wilson, Owner and Group Chair, UK Docks Marine Services. For services to the Marine Engineering Industry

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Sally Bourton, Postmistress. For services to the community in Trewoon, Cornwall

Sellathurai Chandrakumar, Postmaster. For services to the community in Notting Hill, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

Geppino Dammone, Director, Salvo’s Restaurant, Leeds. For services to Hospitality

Gianfranco Dammone, Managing Director, Salvo’s Restaurant, Leeds. For services to Hospitality

Maureen Rickard, Lately Postmistress, St Minver Post Office. For services to the community in St. Minver, Cornwall

Matthew Tyrrell, Postmaster. For services to the community in Penllergaer, West Glamorgan

Staff from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) recognised in the 2024 Birthday Honours List include:

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Barry Blackwell, Head, UK Building Information Modelling and National Digital Twin Programmes, Department for Business and Trade.

Dr Joanne Bray, Deputy Director, Automotive Unit, Department for Business and Trade.

Kate Davies, Deputy Director, Security and Business Continuity, Department for Business and Trade.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Richard Boyd, Senior Policy Advisor, Department for Business and Trade.