Alan Lovell appointed as Environment Agency Chair

Environment Secretary George Eustice said:

Alan will bring a wide range of experience, enthusiasm and leadership to the role and I am delighted he will be the next Chair of the Environment Agency. His knowledge and experience will be a real asset as we work together to improve and enhance the natural environment.

Commenting on his appointment, Alan Lovell said:

It is a great honour to be appointed Chair of the Environment Agency. This is a vital organisation, full of excellent committed people striving to do their best for the nation’s flood defences, for the environment as a whole, and in the battle against climate change. It will be a privilege to join them and to try to make a difference.

Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency, said:

The Environment Agency is a fantastic organisation of committed public servants who save lives, protect nature and support business. It’s been a privilege to be Chair. I am delighted to welcome Alan as the next Chair of the Environment Agency. He brings a wealth of experience from his time in business and his time as Chair of the Consumer Council for Water.

The appointment follows the EFRA and EAC committees’ joint report into Alan’s suitability for the role, published on the 8 July, and a public hearing with the committees held on 5 July. Mr Lovell’s selection followed a rigorous process conducted in accordance with the Ministerial Governance Code on Public Appointments.

Mr Lovell will take up the post on 26 September 2022. Emma Howard Boyd’s CBE second term as Environment Agency Chair will end in September 2022.

Biographical details of Alan Lovell:

Alan is an experienced Chair of both commercial and not-for-profit enterprises. He is currently Chairman of the Interserve Group Ltd, and is Senior Independent Director of SIG plc and Chair of Safestyle UK plc.

His executive career included time as a Chief Executive of six companies, including Infinis, Jarvis, Costain and Dunlop Slazenger.

Alan was also Chair of the Consumer Council for Water for four years and has chaired the University of Winchester and the Mary Rose Trust.

