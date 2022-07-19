Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Alan Lovell appointed as Environment Agency Chair
Environment Secretary George Eustice has today (19 July) confirmed Alan Lovell DL as the new Chair of the Environment Agency.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said:
Alan will bring a wide range of experience, enthusiasm and leadership to the role and I am delighted he will be the next Chair of the Environment Agency.
His knowledge and experience will be a real asset as we work together to improve and enhance the natural environment.
Commenting on his appointment, Alan Lovell said:
It is a great honour to be appointed Chair of the Environment Agency.
This is a vital organisation, full of excellent committed people striving to do their best for the nation’s flood defences, for the environment as a whole, and in the battle against climate change. It will be a privilege to join them and to try to make a difference.
Emma Howard Boyd, Chair of the Environment Agency, said:
The Environment Agency is a fantastic organisation of committed public servants who save lives, protect nature and support business. It’s been a privilege to be Chair.
I am delighted to welcome Alan as the next Chair of the Environment Agency. He brings a wealth of experience from his time in business and his time as Chair of the Consumer Council for Water.
The appointment follows the EFRA and EAC committees’ joint report into Alan’s suitability for the role, published on the 8 July, and a public hearing with the committees held on 5 July. Mr Lovell’s selection followed a rigorous process conducted in accordance with the Ministerial Governance Code on Public Appointments.
Mr Lovell will take up the post on 26 September 2022. Emma Howard Boyd’s CBE second term as Environment Agency Chair will end in September 2022.
Biographical details of Alan Lovell:
- Alan is an experienced Chair of both commercial and not-for-profit enterprises. He is currently Chairman of the Interserve Group Ltd, and is Senior Independent Director of SIG plc and Chair of Safestyle UK plc.
- His executive career included time as a Chief Executive of six companies, including Infinis, Jarvis, Costain and Dunlop Slazenger.
- Alan was also Chair of the Consumer Council for Water for four years and has chaired the University of Winchester and the Mary Rose Trust.
Notes to editors:
- All appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. There is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if any declared) to be made public. Mr Lovell has declared no political activity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/alan-lovell-appointed-as-environment-agency-chair
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Bees’ Needs Week buzzes into action19/07/2022 11:20:00
Public called upon to take five simple actions to support pollinators.
UK-wide review of pig supply chain launched15/07/2022 16:10:00
The UK Government and the Devolved Administrations seek views on pig supply chain fairness and transparency.
Forestry Commission introduces further controls to tackle bark beetle tree pest13/07/2022 16:20:00
New plant health requirements introduced following further findings of the tree pest Ips typographus
England Coast Path creates 150 miles of coastal trail in Essex13/07/2022 13:05:00
85 miles of new England Coast Path opens in Essex, traversing through saltmarsh, vast grasslands and seaside towns
School children take part in tree planting to help improve the environment08/07/2022 11:20:00
Local school children in Egremont have planted roughly 200 trees to help increase biodiversity in the area and reduce anti- social behaviour.
Government seeks views on Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs)07/07/2022 14:20:00
The Government yesterday (6 July 2022) launched a consultation to gather views and evidence on five candidate sites for pilot Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).
Construction continues on Kendal Flood Risk Management Scheme, with work scheduled to start at two more locations over the coming weeks04/07/2022 14:22:00
Work starts on two new locations on multi-million-pound flood scheme.
Bears, chimpanzees and pangolins to be better protected after new funding boost for world’s most endangered animals01/07/2022 14:20:00
22 projects tackling poaching and illegal wildlife trade awarded over £7 million under Round 8 of Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund (IWTCF).