Alan Lovell to step down as Chair of the Environment Agency

Alan has served as chair of the Environment Agency for four years

Alan Lovell will step down as Chair of the Environment Agency at the end of December 2026, following an extended term in post.

Since taking up the role in September 2022, his leadership has helped guide the organisation’s work on water, resilience to flooding and environmental protection, whilst also championing the expertise, professionalism and commitment of Environment Agency staff across the country.

Alan has brought a wealth of experience from across business, infrastructure and regulation to the role, helping to strengthen the EA’s governance, improve operational delivery and performance and maintain focus on long-term environmental challenges.

He has also played a key role in shaping the EA’s latest Corporate Strategy – EA2030. The EA’s latest Business Plan was published last month.

A recruitment process will take place over the summer to appoint a successor.

Chair of the Environment Agency, Alan Lovell yesterday said:

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of the Environment Agency over the past four years. “The EA faces some of the most complex and consequential challenges in public life, from protecting communities against flooding to helping to reform the water sector. It has been a privilege to help the organisation drive forward our ambition for change set out in our corporate strategy. “I am enormously proud of what the organisation has achieved and deeply grateful to the dedicated staff whose professionalism and commitment make the EA what it is.”

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds yesterday said: