Alan Milburn calls for a 'movement' to address lost generation of young people not earning or learning as investigation opens

With almost one million young people not in education, employment, or training (NEET) Mr Milburn is leading an investigation into the causes of soaring unemployment in the young in recent years. He yesterday used the formal launch of the investigation to set out his ambition to inspire a ‘Movement’ to galvanise communities in all corners of the country.

As well as naming the panel – made up of health, business and policy experts – which will help him to come up with recommendations he launched a call for evidence to help shape the investigation, saying a ‘coalition of the concerned’ must mobilise to save a generation not earning or learning.

The inquiry comes as Government launches a major drive to get young people earning or learning, including a recent £1.5 billion investment over the Spending Review to help hundreds of thousands more into work or training through the Youth Guarantee, as well as apprenticeships places for up to 50,000 young people.

The Call for Evidence is open until 30 January 2026 and gives young people and their stakeholders the opportunity to shape Mr Milburn’s report and suggest life-changing solutions the government can bring forward. He is keen to canvas the views of anyone with experience of the issue – from young people themselves to their parents, football coaches and teachers.

He will take a radical, system-wide approach that matches the urgency of the task at hand.

This comes as almost one million young people (946,000) are not in education, employment or training – enough to fill Wembley Stadium ten times over – and the number of young people receiving health-related benefits has soared, with over a quarter of NEET young people now citing long-term sickness or disability as a barrier to participation. The risk of being NEET is over double if you come from a disadvantaged background and have low qualifications.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden yesterday said:

Too many young people are being denied the opportunity to reach their full potential, and it is a crisis we cannot ignore. This Government has invested a further £1.5 billion to create thousands of work, training and apprenticeships opportunities, but to turn the tide on the longer-term trend we need to understand why so many young people have been left behind. That’s why I’ve asked Alan Milburn to help us build a system that supports them not just to find a job, but to build a better future – because when young people succeed, Britain succeeds.

Mr Milburn has recruited both the DWP’s Youth Guarantee Advisory panel and experts with diverse expertise and lived experience to support his investigation into the root causes of the concerning rise in youth inactivity. The panel will be mobilised immediately and will meet for the first time this week, it consists of:

Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive of the Nuffield Foundation and previous Chair of the Resolution Foundation.

Rachel Perkins – Clinical psychologist with over 30 years’ NHS experience and former Mind Champion of the Year

Ruth Owen OBE – CEO of Leonard Cheshire and disability rights advocate

Shuab Gamote – Co-author of ‘Inside the Mind of a 16-Year-Old’ and educational equality advocate

Sir Charlie Mayfield – Former Chairman of John Lewis Partnership and Chair of Keep Britain Working review

Tracy Brabin – Mayor of West Yorkshire

Andy Haldane – President-Elect of the British Chambers of Commerce and former Chief Economist at the Bank of England

Ravi Gurumurthy – Group Chief Executive Officer at Nesta

Lisa O’Loughlin – Principal and CEO of East Lancashire Learning Group

Dr Jennifer Dixon – Chief Executive of the Health Foundation

Dame Louise Casey DBE – Social welfare sector expert.

Former Health Secretary and Chair of the investigation Alan Milburn yesterday said:

Nearly one million young people in Britain are not in education, employment or training – and that number has been rising for four years. This is a national outrage – it’s both a social injustice and an economic catastrophe. We need to create a movement – a coalition of the concerned – to help us understand what’s broken and what must change. Every young person, whatever their background, deserves the opportunity to learn or to earn. My report will be unafraid to shine a light on uncomfortable truths and recommend where radical change is needed

To launch the Call for Evidence, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden joined Alan Milburn at Brothers Through Boxing in Peterborough to meet young people benefiting from local support programmes and heard directly about their experiences. The organisation works with NEET young people in the local community to support them onto a better path.

Boxing Futures’ CEO Anthony York yesterday said:

The high number of young people who are NEET is a serious and growing concern. At Boxing Futures, we work hard to ensure young people engage positively with education, training or employment. Our community-based, tailored programmes of non-contact boxing and therapeutic talk sessions tackle this head on, both as an early-intervention model and directly with young people who find themselves in this position. Working at the coalface of the youth sector, we see every day how vital these services are, and how much demand continues to grow. We are delighted the Government has made young people a priority and is now reversing a decade of declining investment in youth provision.

The independent report will examine the drivers behind rising NEET rates and economic inactivity among young people and make recommendations for policy responses aimed at maximising opportunities for young people.

Alongside the Call for Evidence, the review is already engaging extensively with stakeholders, including a series of roundtables planned for the new year.

This is the latest step in the government’s work to support young people into employment or training. A £1.5 billion investment over the Spending Review was recently announced; £820 million to overhaul support and give nearly 900,000 young people across the UK support, and £725 million to rebalance apprenticeships towards young people and fully fund apprenticeships in small and medium sized businesses for eligible people aged 16-24.

Barry Fletcher, CEO at Youth Futures Foundation, yesterday commented:

With one in eight young people not earning or learning, the launch of Alan Milburn’s investigation marks an important step towards tackling this stubborn challenge. Evidence of what works, and the voices of young people themselves, will be essential to finding system-wide solutions that truly open doors to meaningful work and learning, for every young person. As the What Works Centre for youth employment we look forward to contributing our research and evidence alongside convening the Youth Guarantee Advisory Panel. We also urge others to share evidence and insights to ensure the review gains the most complete picture of this complex challenge.

Ishrat, Youth Futures Foundation young ambassador and Youth Guarantee Advisory Group member, yesterday commented:

As a young person, I’m very hopeful about the government’s decision to launch an independent investigation into rising youth inactivity. Mental health conditions and disabilities are genuine barriers for us, and this inquiry is an opportunity to rethink how we can further support young people into work and education. I’m glad that our lived experiences are finally being recognised and valued. I have hope that the final report will lead to real, lasting change.

Abigail Ampofo, interim Chief Executive of YoungMinds yesterday said:

With so many young people struggling with their mental health, this investigation is a huge opportunity to get to the heart of the reforms that are needed to ensure that no young person is left alone with their mental health, and unable to learn, work, and achieve their ambitions as a result. We particularly welcome the commitment to hearing from young people from all backgrounds as we know that young people from Black and racially minoritised communities often experience systemic barriers to accessing the same level of support as their peers.

Additional Information:

The Call for Evidence will open on 16 December 2025 and is seeking insights from anyone with relevant lived experience, knowledge and expertise. Evidence submissions should be sent to youngpeopleandwork.report@dwp.gov.uk by Friday 30 January 2026.

Sir Charlie Mayfield, Keep Britain Working Review lead and a member of the expert panel yesterday said:

When a young person is not learning, earning or training it isn’t just a shame. It’s an alarm call that signals the risk of lost life chances. They miss those formative years when we figure out what we’re good at, what it’s like to be part of a team, to feel valued and to develop a sense of purpose that can last a lifetime. Employers miss out on talent and potential. Families and communities often feel the consequences soonest, but ultimately, we all do. In the course of the Keep Britain Working Review we came across many inspiring examples of people and organisations helping people onto that pathway of contribution and participation. Our remit was to keep people in work. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity now to contribute to the vital mission of getting them into work in the first place.

Shuab Gamote, Co-author of ‘Inside the Mind of a 16-Year-Old’ and educational equality advocate and member of the expert panel yesterday said:

I am pleased to be supporting this investigation at such a pivotal moment. This is a serious and ambitious piece of work that recognises the scale and urgency of the challenge facing young people today. There is a real opportunity here to bring together voices from across the country and build a broad, national movement focused on practical solutions and long-term change. I strongly believe this work can help reshape how we support young people into opportunity, and I’m very much looking forward to playing a role in that effort, with such an incredible group of people.

Dame Jennifer Dixon DBE, Chief Executive of the Health Foundation yesterday said:

I am pleased to able to contribute to this important investigation. Our own work at the Health Foundation has highlighted the rising number of people with health conditions who are falling out of the workforce, many of them young people. This is a shocking waste of human potential and a loss to the economy, as well as contributing to the rising benefits bill. Our work has also shown that the UK’s work and health systems can do much more to prevent health-related job loss and ensure people with health conditions are able to continue to work and learn, so I look forward to working with Alan and the rest of the panel to put forward solutions.

Rachel Perkins, Clinical Psychologist and member of the expert panel, yesterday said:

The rising number of young people who are not in education, employment or training is a waste of talent that can last a lifetime. We know that with the right kind of support and adjustments large numbers of young people with serious mental health conditions can gain employment and engage in mainstream education and training. I’m looking forward to contributing to this vital review to stop young people being written off.

Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive, Nuffield Foundation and member of the expert panel, yesterday said:

Too many disadvantaged young people are being left without the support they need to learn, earn and build a future. This is one of the defining inequalities of our time, with serious long-term consequences not just for the young people involved but for our wider society and economy too. The independent Milburn review is a crucial opportunity to assess all the evidence, understand causes, and shape long-term policy solutions at a national and local level.

Ruth Owen, Chief Executive of Leonard Cheshire and member of the expert panel yesterday said:

Early unemployment can have a lasting impact on careers, reducing future earnings and job security - and young disabled people are disproportionately affected. They can struggle to access the enablers like good social care and tailored employment support that makes work possible. That’s why this investigation matters, and why young people’s voices must be heard.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, and member of the expert panel yesterday said:

For the UK economy to succeed, we must empower the young people who too often feel locked out of training and work. Here in West Yorkshire, we’re turning the tide by connecting our colleges, training providers, local businesses and fastest growing sectors together, to give our young people a fair chance to flourish. By joining the new Youth Panel, we will share important insights from our work to build a region of learning where no young person slips through the net, delivering West Yorkshire solutions to national problems.

Lisa O’Loughlin, CEO, of East Lancashire Learning Group and member of the expert panel yesterday said:

I strongly agree with Alan Milburn that this is one of the most pressing challenges facing our country. The scale of youth inactivity we are seeing cannot be traced to a single cause but reflects a complex and deeply entrenched combination of factors that shape young people’s life chances. That is precisely why this work matters so much. If we are serious about change, we must take the time to listen properly and work collaboratively across a wide range of partners, including young people themselves, educators, employers, health services, communities and government. Only through a thorough, system-wide review can we understand what is truly holding young people back and what will genuinely help them move forward. Most importantly, we need solutions that do not just address the symptoms in the short term but deliver long-term, sustainable impact, creating real pathways into learning, work and fulfilment for every young person, regardless of background.

Lizzie Crowley, senior skills adviser at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), the professional body for HR and people development, yesterday said:

With so many young people now not in education, employment or training, it’s right to take a closer look at what’s driving this trend and where existing support isn’t working as well as it should. The review’s focus on young people with health conditions and disabilities is particularly important. Employers have a critical role to play in creating accessible entry routes, offering good-quality work and providing the flexibility and support that can help more young people make a successful transition into employment. Tackling youth inactivity will require better coordination across health, education and employment systems, alongside greater employer engagement. The CIPD looks forward to contributing evidence from employers to support practical recommendations that expand opportunities and improve pathways into sustainable work.

Elizabeth Taylor, CEO, the Employment Related Services Association, yesterday said:

ERSA welcomes this announcement and will actively encourage our members, and the people they support, to respond to the consultation. We hope the review leads to implementable recommendations to tackle the thorny issue of youth unemployment across the UK. Our recent report, ‘Designing Better Futures: Lessons from Forty Years of Youth Employment Interventions in England’, looked at what worked from government youth employment policy, from the Youth Training Scheme to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The report called for a nationally available, permanent guarantee of employment support for young people, backed by investing in a range of high-quality support options.

Oliver Chantler, Head of Policy at Mental Health Foundation, yesterday said:

We know that prolonged unemployment or being out of education can have a detrimental impact on the mental health of young people. It can lead to feelings of isolation, low self-esteem, and anxiety. The longer this goes on, the harder it is for people to re-engage, which further fuels poor mental health, and continues the destructive cycle. Good work has the potential to be protective of good mental health, by giving people a sense of purpose, a community, and a source of income, but tackling this challenge isn’t just about creating jobs or training opportunities. It’s about ensuring young people have the right support in place to protect and nurture good mental health and wellbeing, alongside practical help into work and education. Every young person deserves the chance to thrive, and that means we have to better understand the economic and emotional barriers they face and how we can overcome them. We are pleased that the government are looking far and wide to truly understand this issue and what can be done to support young people into work. We look forward to inputting to the review and making sure that its recommendations are as effective as possible for making sure all young people can get into work that helps them build a future, and that there is the proper support in place for people with mental health problems.

Lynne Peabody, CEO, EY Foundation, yesterday said:

I welcome this initiative, given the rising numbers of young people who are not in education, employment, or training. Alongside providing education, training, and employment support, we must do more to understand and address the internal barriers faced by some young people, which can undermine their confidence when making the transition into employment.

Shazia Ejaz, Director of Campaigns, Recruitment and Employment Confederation yesterday said:

Alan Milburn’s investigation can play a vital role and publishing an interim report in the spring is important because there is an urgent economic and moral case for helping more young people make the most of their talents. To achieve its goals, government must understand both the obstacles that stop young people from working and employers from taking a chance on them. Employers are clear that there are opportunities for young people and these often come through temporary roles that can provide a life-changing foothold into work. So, keeping the temporary labour market agile enough for employers to support that pathway is vital.

Sir Hamid Patel CBE, Chief Executive of Star Academies and Chair of the Confederation of School Trusts, yesterday said:

The Milburn Review is a crucial opportunity to confront the crisis facing nearly a million young people who are not earning or learning - especially our most vulnerable. For the first time in many years, we have a review that takes a genuinely systemic approach, spanning education, health, welfare, public services, civil society, and the private sector. Tackling this challenge is not just an economic necessity; it is a matter of social justice. We must be bold enough to rethink opportunities and redesign services across the spectrum, working together to deliver joined-up solutions that give every young person the chance to thrive.

David Hughes, Association of Colleges, Chief Executive yesterday said: