National Crime Agency
Albanian man admits supplying cocaine
An Albanian man has been convicted of supplying class A drugs following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Ervis Doksani, 22, of no fixed abode, was apprehended by armed NCA officers in Clarence Square, Brighton, on the evening of 2 October this year.
He had been observed throughout the day having brief meetings with people, which led officers to suspect that he was dealing in drugs.
Officers searched him and found small quantities of cocaine in 12 deal bags inside a mint box and cigarette carton.
The flat that Doksani had been staying in on Dyke Road, Brighton, was also searched and a further 200 grams of cocaine was found, some of which had been placed in a frying pan, along with approximately £1,000 in cash.
He appeared at Lewes Crown Court recently (3 November) where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs before being remanded into custody until his sentencing hearing at the same court on 27 November.
NCA Branch Commander Sara-Jayne Moore recently said:
“Drug dealing has no place on our streets so it is pleasing to see Ervis Doksani plead guilty to these crimes.
“Class A drugs destroy lives and communities and the NCA continues to do everything possible to protect the public from this threat.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/albanian-man-admits-supplying-cocaine
