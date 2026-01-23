Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Albanian people smuggler jailed
An Albanian national has been jailed for plotting to bring other Albanians to the UK illegally.
Ibrahim Sollaku, 33, admitted conspiring with others to transport five migrants from Belgium to the UK last November after they arrived in Europe from Albania.
Sollaku arranged for a taxi driver to take the migrants to a Belgian port where they would be loaded onto a lorry for the trip across the Channel. Once in the UK they would be picked up by another taxi driver and disappear into the community.
On 5 November Belgian police swooped in and arrested the taxi driver and the five Albanians in Bruges. Sollaku was arrested the same day in the UK by officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit.
When his home was searched police found 105 grams of cocaine wrapped in cling film and another 36 grams in 94 plastic tubes. Police also found handwritten notes and sums that were suspected to relate to supplying drugs.
At his plea hearing in December, Sollaku admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.
Today, he was jailed for a total of 10 years at Winchester Crown Court.
Anja Hohmeyer from the Crown Prosecution Service said:
“Ibrahim Sollaku played a leading role in this criminal conspiracy to bring people from Albania illegally to the UK.
“This has been a successful joint operation between the UK and Belgium to disrupt cross border people smuggling.
“Sollaku could have chosen to get a job and make a life for himself and his young family, but he’s thrown that all away.
“Those who get involved in immigration crime not only risk destroying their lives but also those of their family members.”
DCI Adam Smith from South West Regional Organised Crime Unit said:
“Sollaku is clearly a well-connected criminal, shown by his involvement in both organised immigration crime and class A drug dealing.
“He wasn’t concerned with the risk or harm both of those offences cause – just in making money.
“Criminals like Sollaku look to make huge profits by facilitating illegal journeys. The high price tags they charge often help to strengthen their criminal networks, causing yet more harm to our communities.
“The more information we have to help identify suspects and potential victims, the more we can target the networks behind it.”
Notes to editors
- Ibrahim Sollaku (dob 04/09/1992):
- Sentenced to 90 months for assisting unlawful immigration, contrary to section 25(1) of the Immigration Act 1971 between 30 July and 6 November 2025.
- Sentenced to 30 months for possession a controlled drug of class A (cocaine) with intent to supply, contrary to section 5(3) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 on 5 November 2025.
- Both sentences to run concurrently giving a total sentence of 120 months (10 years).
- Anja Hohmeyer is a Specialist Prosecutor in Serious Economic Organised Crime and International Directorate of the CPS.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/albanian-people-smuggler-jailed
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Professional money launderer is ordered to payback over £5 million after a large-scale investment fraud22/01/2026 17:15:00
A professional money launderer, who assisted with the laundering of funds from a high value investment fraud committed in China has been ordered to payback ££5,603,305.81 or face extra time in jail – today (Thursday 22 January 2026).
No criminal charges against Lucy Letby in relation to further allegations of deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies21/01/2026 15:25:00
Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “We received a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary in July 2025 asking us to consider further allegations against Lucy Letby, 36, relating to deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
Romanian truck driver jailed for people smuggling20/01/2026 09:20:00
A 55-year-old Romanian truck driver was recently jailed for 27 months after 10 foreign nationals were found in the back of his truck in Dover.
Double jeopardy murderer sentenced to life imprisonment19/01/2026 11:25:00
A man, who was found guilty of murdering his wife in a double jeopardy case, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Romanian truck driver jailed for people smuggling16/01/2026 17:15:00
A 55-year-old Romanian truck driver has been jailed for 27 months today after 10 foreign nationals were found in the back of his truck in Dover.
Teen sentenced after guilty plea for possessing terrorist material16/01/2026 15:30:00
An 18-year-old from Cwmbran has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing a terrorism document, following a thorough investigation by police and prosecution by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Highest level of hate crime recorded15/01/2026 13:25:00
Prosecutors are working on the highest ever number of hate crime cases as referrals from police hit record levels.
Former actor John Shannon jailed for child sex offences15/01/2026 11:20:00
A former actor who was found guilty of sexual offences against two teenage girls has been jailed for eight and a half years.