Albanian people smuggler jailed

An Albanian national has been jailed for plotting to bring other Albanians to the UK illegally.

Ibrahim Sollaku, 33, admitted conspiring with others to transport five migrants from Belgium to the UK last November after they arrived in Europe from Albania.

Sollaku arranged for a taxi driver to take the migrants to a Belgian port where they would be loaded onto a lorry for the trip across the Channel. Once in the UK they would be picked up by another taxi driver and disappear into the community.

On 5 November Belgian police swooped in and arrested the taxi driver and the five Albanians in Bruges. Sollaku was arrested the same day in the UK by officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

When his home was searched police found 105 grams of cocaine wrapped in cling film and another 36 grams in 94 plastic tubes. Police also found handwritten notes and sums that were suspected to relate to supplying drugs.

At his plea hearing in December, Sollaku admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Today, he was jailed for a total of 10 years at Winchester Crown Court.

Anja Hohmeyer from the Crown Prosecution Service said:

“Ibrahim Sollaku played a leading role in this criminal conspiracy to bring people from Albania illegally to the UK.

“This has been a successful joint operation between the UK and Belgium to disrupt cross border people smuggling.

“Sollaku could have chosen to get a job and make a life for himself and his young family, but he’s thrown that all away.

“Those who get involved in immigration crime not only risk destroying their lives but also those of their family members.”

DCI Adam Smith from South West Regional Organised Crime Unit said:

“Sollaku is clearly a well-connected criminal, shown by his involvement in both organised immigration crime and class A drug dealing.

“He wasn’t concerned with the risk or harm both of those offences cause – just in making money.

“Criminals like Sollaku look to make huge profits by facilitating illegal journeys. The high price tags they charge often help to strengthen their criminal networks, causing yet more harm to our communities.

“The more information we have to help identify suspects and potential victims, the more we can target the networks behind it.”