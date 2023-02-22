The National Audit Office has published a factual briefing on alcohol treatment services in England, informed by discussions with the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, and the Association of Directors of Public Health. The briefing follows concerns raised by a Member of Parliament about the current provision of alcohol treatment services in England.

The briefing sets out the background of alcohol consumption and associated harm. It considers current access to, and outcomes from, treatment services, before outlining the current levels of spending, use of, and outcomes from, alcohol treatment services.

Full report

Alcohol treatment services

