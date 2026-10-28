Further action to reduce harm.

Alcohol Minister Maree Todd has pledged further action to tackle alcohol-related harm as new figures show alcohol-specific deaths have fallen for the second year in a row.

According to figures released by National Records of Scotland, the number of alcohol-specific deaths fell by 3% to 1,152 in 2025 and are at their lowest level since 2019.

Speaking on a visit to Whytemans Brae Hospital in Kirkcaldy, to launch a trial of new alcohol care teams, Ms Todd yesterday said:

“My heartfelt condolences go to all those who have lost a loved one through alcohol. Despite this small decrease, the number of deaths remains far too high and we must continue to do all we can to reduce them. “The Scottish Government and its partners are making progress in tackling alcohol harms, but we must do more. That’s why we are providing record levels of funding of over £160 million this year for alcohol and drugs programmes, widening access to treatment and residential services, and improving pathways through detox, crisis care and stabilisation. “We want everyone who needs help to have access to high-quality, joined-up support and our long-term joint strategic plan puts renewed emphasis on prevention and early intervention, while expanding treatment standards to include alcohol. That is why we will shortly publish a new Alcohol Harm Prevention plan. “And today I am pleased we are delivering on our Programme for Government commitment to pilot new Alcohol Care Teams in hospitals. Backed initially by £164,000 of Scottish Government funding, and £328,000 next year, the Fife pilot will provide intensive support for people beyond hospital and into the community - strengthening links between services and helping us build the evidence needed to improve alcohol care across Scotland. If successful, our intention is to roll this out in other communities around the country. “In addition to treatment and support, we are building on the positive impacts of our Minimum Unit Pricing policy which Public Health Scotland estimated in the years it was evaluated has saved hundreds of lives.”

The Fife Alcohol Care Team pilot aims to improve hospital and acute services through more clinical leadership for its existing Alcohol Care and Liaison Team. It will not only improve the care provided in hospital – helping to detect Alcohol Use Disorder and liver disease more quickly - but also bring together a range of community services, including primary, specialist and third-sector support, in a more joined up way for people leaving hospital care.

It aims to improve engagement with treatment, reduce avoidable hospital admissions and readmissions and strengthen family involvement.

Fife Alcohol and Drug Partnership Service Manager Elizabeth Butters yesterday said:

“This additional investment will allow us to enhance the support available to people experiencing alcohol-related harm. "Listening to people with lived and living experience and their families and tells us that engaging at the earliest opportunity gives people the best chance of recovery. "Alcohol-related harm has a significant impact on individuals, families and communities across Fife. By expanding this support, we can provide more coordinated care, improve access to services and help people stay in their communities, which is the best place for their wellbeing and recovery."

Background

NRS – Alcohol-specific deaths

Preventing Harm, Promoting Recovery: Scotland’s Alcohol & Drugs Strategic Plan 2026 – 2035 – A joint Scottish Government and COSLA initiative which sets out a 10-year approach to reducing deaths and harms caused by alcohol and drugs.

The pilot initiative includes evaluation to ensure that Fife Health and Social Care Partnership and Healthcare Improvement Scotland will work to share learning from the pilot across Scotland.

Research conducted by Public Health Scotland and the University of Glasgow estimated that MUP had reduced alcohol-attributable deaths by 13.4% – 156 a year – and was likely to have reduced hospital admissions wholly attributable to alcohol by 4.1% up to the end of 2020 compared to what would have happened if MUP had not been in place.