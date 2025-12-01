Aldi recalls Dairyfine Salted Caramel Filled Gonks because it may contain peanuts

Aldi is taking the precautionary step of recalling Dairyfine Salted Caramel Filled Gonks because it may contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

This alert was issued on Friday 28 November 2025 and amended on Monday 1 December 2025. The word ‘undeclared’ was removed from the title and the batch code was removed from the table as it was the product's barcode (4061463276865).

Dairyfine Salted Caramel Filled Gonks Pack size 90g Best before All dates



Allergen(s): Peanuts This product may contain peanuts making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

Aldi is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice.

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information, please visit help.aldi.co.uk or Aldi Customer services can be contacted on 0800 042 0800.

Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product). Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.

