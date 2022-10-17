Chatham House
Aligning food systems with climate and biodiversity targets
EXPERT COMMENT
Assessing the suitability of policy action over the next decade.
Over the 30 years since the Rio Conventions were initiated to enable international cooperation on climate, biodiversity and land issues, the biodiversity and climate crises have worsened. Action has not been aligned with global treaties to tackle these critical issues, and the decade ahead must be a major turning point to avoid the worst impacts.
This paper considers the policy outlook at the climate–biodiversity–food nexus over the current decade, assessing the suitability of proposed action and identifying fundamental inconsistencies that will inhibit progress and worsen outcomes. With a particular focus on G7 members, the paper explores the critical role of food system transformation in enabling meaningful, joined-up global action on both climate change and biodiversity loss.
