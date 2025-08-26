All aboard for cheaper days out – the attractions you can reach with £3 buses

Families across the UK can continue to travel to dozens of popular destinations for no more than £3 for a single fare.

Families across the country can enjoy cheaper days out this summer, thanks to the government’s continued support for affordable travel through the £3 bus fare cap – making it easier than ever to reach top attractions without breaking the bank.

From seaside escapes to countryside adventures, the capped fare means families can travel to dozens of popular destinations for no more than £3 for a single fare on thousands of routes, opening up access to opportunities, boosting local economies and driving regional growth in towns, cities and rural communities.

Whether it’s exploring museums, getting out into nature, or enjoying coastal days out, the extended cap – backed by continued investment in the recent Spending Review – ensures that great days out remain affordable for all and puts money back in people’s pockets as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

Some of the destinations families can reach for no more than £3 per each single fare include Alton Towers, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Warwick Castle, West Midlands Safari Park and the National Space Centre.

Minister for Local Transport, Simon Lightwood, recently said:

Whether it’s a trip to the seaside, a day out at a museum, or just visiting friends, we want people to get out and enjoy everything their area has to offer – without worrying about the cost. That’s why we’ve kept the £3 fare cap in place and why we’re investing in better, more reliable buses across the country. It’s about making travel simpler, cheaper and better for everyone, driving growth and access to opportunity as part of our Plan for Change.

The fare cap is just one part of the government’s commitment to fixing buses. The incoming Bus Services Bill will reform the sector – putting buses back at the heart of local communities by giving local leaders the powers to overhaul how services operate and prevent vital routes from being scrapped.

Better buses are central to the government’s Plan for Change – connecting communities, strengthening the local economy and boosting access to jobs. The Bus Services Bill comes alongside the government providing over £1 billion this financial year to improve the reliability and frequency of bus services across the country, and confirming multi-year funding to maintain and improve buses long-term.

Sabrina de Carvalho, managing director of Merlin’s UK operations, added:

We see an increasing number of guests travelling to Merlin’s UK attractions by public transport and we always encourage them to leave the car at home – where they can – and make use of sustainable travel options when having memorable days out. With bus fares continuing to be capped at £3, I have no doubt that more and more visitors will reach our entertainment destinations using this affordable mode of transport. Information about public transport options, including bus routes, is made available on our attraction websites.

Alison Edwards, director of policy and external relations at the Confederation of Passenger Transport, recently said:

Bus operators are ready for one of their busiest weekends of the year up and down the country this August Bank Holiday. With warm and dry weather forecast across most of the country, as many as 20 million journeys are likely to be taken by bus over the long weekend as people take the opportunity for an affordable day out. Bus travel is enjoying a revival nationwide with journeys up steadily year-on-year, which is great news for communities, for tourist destinations and for the economy.

VisitEngland CEO, Patricia Yates, recently said:

England’s first-class attractions, from our world-renowned museums, art galleries and historic houses to our parks and gardens, remain vitally important to our tourism offer to both international and domestic visitors. By reducing the cost of public transport to these destinations, we’re removing barriers whilst supporting greener travel choices. Our research shows people will be out exploring this weekend. I encourage you to get out and discover England’s fine attractions. Not only will you be giving our great attractions a much-needed boost, I know you will enjoy a fantastic day out with family and friends creating memories of a lifetime.

