All aboard for savings: the Great British Rail Sale returns!

Discounted train tickets from almost all operators in Britain will be available to buy between 6 January to 12 January 2026.

the Great British Rail Sale is back, with huge discounts on over 3 million tickets – making train travel more affordable for everyone

travel by rail between 13 January and 25 March 2026 on thousands of popular routes

sale comes after the government has frozen rail fares for the first time in 30 years, putting money back in passengers’ pockets

Millions of discounted train tickets for half-term activities, weekend getaways and commuting will be up for grabs next week. The week-long Great British Rail Sale, running from 6 to 12 January 2026, will give passengers the chance to save well over 50% on many advance and off-peak tickets.

The reduced fares can be used to travel on thousands of popular routes between 13 January and 25 March 2026. Nearly all train operators are taking part, with routes spanning the length and breadth of Britain.

For those looking to visit museums or schedule meetings in the capital, £10 journeys are on offer from south coast destinations like Portsmouth to London Waterloo – that’s a 59% saving. Or for those planning a quick getaway abroad, journeys from Manchester Piccadilly to Manchester Airport will cost just £1.20, down from £2.90.

The sale comes as the government eases the cost of living for hard-working people by freezing rail fares for the first time in 30 years.

The government is also bringing in major reform to Britain’s rail services by establishing Great British Railways (GBR) – the new, nationalised organisation to run the railway. GBR will bring together 17 different organisations under a single directing mind, cutting through bureaucracy to deliver a rail network that passengers can rely on and be proud of.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:

The Rail Sale is back – and it means further discounts for passengers as we freeze rail fares for the first time in 3 decades to help ease the cost of living. We all want to see cheaper rail travel, so whether you’re planning a half-term getaway, or visiting friends or family, this sale offers huge reductions. It’s all part of our plans to build a railway owned by the public, that works for the public.

This is the fourth year of the Rail Sale, with last year’s sale saving passengers around £8 per journey. Last year, over 1 million tickets were sold, bringing in over £9 million in ticket sale revenue for the industry.

Travelling by train remains one of the quickest and greenest ways to get around, with the government committed to getting more people onto the railways, cutting carbon emissions and freeing up vital space on our roads for emergency services and freight.

Jacqueline Starr, Executive Chair and CEO of Rail Delivery Group, said:

The Rail Sale gives people even more reasons to choose rail, whether it’s reconnecting with loved ones or exploring new places. Rail continues to play a vital role in the lives of millions, supporting local economies and offering a more sustainable way to travel. This year’s Rail Sale will offer millions of discounted advance fares across the network from 6 January, giving customers the chance to save on journeys big and small. By making rail travel more accessible, we hope even more people will enjoy the convenience and comfort of travelling by rail.

Patricia Yates, CEO of VisitBritain, said:

The new year provides the perfect opportunity to hop onto a train and explore Britain’s great tourism treasures sustainably, boosting the economy by supporting our fantastic visitor experiences and attractions. Whether it’s a cultural break in one of our vibrant regional cities, a set jetting stay at a world-famous filming backdrop or the friendly welcome from our picturesque coastal and rural destinations, Britain has something for everyone to enjoy, creating memories of a lifetime for visitors.

Key discounts