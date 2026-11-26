Welsh Government
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“All aboard!” - free transport for schools to Wales’ historic sites
Schools across Wales are being encouraged to apply for funding to cover the cost of transport to Cadw's historic sites, as part of a £50,000 investment from the Welsh Government to widen access to heritage.
The support is available now through Cadw’s School Transport Fund and enables schools to meet the cost of travel for educational visits, so more learners can experience Wales' castles, abbeys and other iconic history first-hand.
Funding is limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, so schools are urged to apply now. Self-led educational visits to Cadw’s sites are already free for school groups.
Dr. Kate Roberts, Chief Executive of Cadw, said:
Our sites are some of the most inspiring classrooms in Wales, and we want every learner to have the chance to experience them. This funding is ready and open to apply for now, taking the worry of transport costs out of the equation.
I'd urge schools to get their applications in. We can't wait to welcome schools to Cadw sites across Wales.
How to apply
- Find your nearest Cadw site on the Cadw website.
- Apply for transport support by emailing Cadw.SchoolBus@gov.wales.
- Once your application is approved, book your visit through the Education Visits section of the Cadw website.
- Explore Cadw's learning resources to help prepare for your visit.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/all-aboard-free-transport-schools-wales-historic-sites
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