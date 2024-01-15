All abroad! More Brits overseas can now register to vote

British citizens living abroad are now eligible to register to vote in UK general elections, regardless of how long they’ve been living outside the UK. A new law, coming into effect tomorrow, removes the previous 15-year time limit.

The Electoral Commission is calling on voters in the UK to help spread the word and tell friends and family living abroad to check if they are eligible. The Commission is working with partner organisations to inform eligible voters around the world.

People that have previously lived in or been registered to vote in the UK now have the right to vote in UK parliament elections. They can register online at gov.uk/registertovote and will need to confirm their personal information every three years. Under electoral law, those on an electoral register are also permitted to donate to political parties and campaigners.

Craig Westwood, Director of Communications, said:

“This change gives more British citizens living abroad the opportunity to participate in UK Parliament elections, and to contribute to the funding of political parties and campaigns. “We know there are eligible voters in every corner of the world so we’re calling on those with friends and family abroad to help spread the news. With a general election likely this year, it is important this newly enfranchised group of voters are aware of the change and can take action. Registering to vote can be done online in just five minutes.”

The change is part of the UK Government’s Election Act, passed in 2022. The government estimates (Opens in new window) that the abolishment of the 15 year rule could mean three million more British citizens could be eligible to vote.

British citizens living abroad will need to provide details of the address and time they were last registered or resident in the UK. Local authorities, which are responsible for the electoral roll in their area, must be able to verify an applicant’s identity and past connection to the area.

More information is available on the Electoral Commission website. Voters living overseas can find contact details for the relevant local council by entering the postcode of the last place they lived in the UK, using the Commission’s postcode lookup tool.

Resources for raising awareness are available on the Commission website.

