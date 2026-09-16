All charities urged to check new rules for accounting for 2026

Research for the regulator indicates financial transparency underpins public trust and confidence in the £100 billion charities in England and Wales expend delivering impact, so it is vital registered charities continue to submit accurate information on time.

As charities have different accounting requirements based on their legal structure, there is now one guide for each of the three main structure types: a trust or an unincorporated association; a charitable company; a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO).

The guidance has also been updated to reflect two main changes. Firstly, to the Charities Statement of Recommended Practice: Accounting and Reporting by Charities (‘the SORP’); secondly to the income thresholds in charity law at which charities must follow the SORP and have their accounts examined or audited.

The new version of the SORP applies to charities across the UK for financial years starting on or after 1 January 2026 which includes new requirements for recognising and reporting on certain types of income and lease arrangements, and new expectations for increased transparency from big income charities.

Crucially, for charities in England and Wales, for financial years ending on or after 30 September 2026 the government has raised the income thresholds at which charities must prepare SORP-compliant accruals accounts and / or have their accounts examined or audited. The new income thresholds are:

above £500,000 for preparing accruals accounts, doubled from £250,000 previously

above £40,000 for having accounts checked by an independent examiner, increased from £25,000

either above £1.5m gross income or gross income above £500,000 and gross assets over £5 million for an obligatory audit, increased from £1m

Charity Commission Senior Trustee Guidance Manager, Sue Smith, said:

You may need to prepare your accounts differently this year as there are some changes to the accounting requirements for charities in England and Wales. Our refreshed guidance sets out clearly what to do, step by step. We’ve also listened to feedback and made our guidance easier for trustees – and their professional advisers – to use and find the relevant information for their charity.

Guidance for previous financial years remains available on gov.uk for the time-being, as charities may need to refer to this in compiling their accounts.

Longer-term, the Commission will be considering a range of options for making accounting for charities fit for the future.

Charity Commission Assistant Director of Accountancy, Amie Woods said:

Charity trustees have stewardship of around £100 billion of charitable money and people want to see how those funds are being spent to do good. Accounts and annual returns provide that essential information and by far the majority of charities submit these to the Commission on time. This builds public trust and confidence in charity. Our guidance should help charities continue to get it right under the current system. However, the rules for compiling accounts are complex so in the longer-term we want to explore if there are other ways to make it more straightforward for charities. It’s not just about cutting red tape, it’s about getting the right balance between reducing the burden on charities whilst maintaining accountability and protecting public trust.

The Commission publishes a range of guidance and policies to help trustees fulfil their duties. The complete list is available on gov.uk and includes improving your charity’s finances (CC12) and accruals accounts packs.

Notes to editors