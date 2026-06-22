Office of Rail and Road
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All clear for Cambridge South passengers
The new Cambridge South railway station has been authorised to open by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, clearing the way for passengers to travel to and from the station from Sunday 28 June 2026.
The new station will provide direct rail access to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, Europe’s largest medical research facility. The campus is home to NHS hospitals, University of Cambridge facilities and major life sciences organisations, with the new station located close to the Laboratory of Molecular Biology, AstraZeneca's Discovery Centre and Royal Papworth Hospital.
Cambridge South will provide up to nine trains an hour to Cambridge and directly connect the campus to major cities and transport hubs including London Kings Cross/St Pancras International, Stansted and Gatwick Airports and Birmingham, improving access to jobs, healthcare, research and education across the region.
ORR's authorisation covers the new station and associated infrastructure, including its four new platforms, six lifts providing step-free access, passenger information systems and more. The regulator's authorisation is a key milestone in getting new, upgraded or renewed infrastructure ready to open. It also confirms that standards on areas like health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, reliability and availability have been met.
ORR has worked closely with GBR Anglia and the wider project team through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys were carried out.
Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director, Engineering and Asset Management, said:
"Cambridge South is a vital new transport hub, improving access to one of the country's leading centres for healthcare, research and life sciences.
"We're pleased to have played our part in getting the station ready to open. Our team worked closely with GBR Anglia to support them through the authorisation process, just as we do for new trains and infrastructure across the country."
Notes to Editors
- ORR authorises new and upgraded infrastructure as part of its responsibility to authorise infrastructure and rolling stock that are new or have had a major upgrade or renewal.
- Letter of authorisation
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/all-clear-cambridge-south-passengers
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