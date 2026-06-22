All clear for Cambridge South passengers

The new station will provide direct rail access to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, Europe’s largest medical research facility. The campus is home to NHS hospitals, University of Cambridge facilities and major life sciences organisations, with the new station located close to the Laboratory of Molecular Biology, AstraZeneca's Discovery Centre and Royal Papworth Hospital.

Cambridge South will provide up to nine trains an hour to Cambridge and directly connect the campus to major cities and transport hubs including London Kings Cross/St Pancras International, Stansted and Gatwick Airports and Birmingham, improving access to jobs, healthcare, research and education across the region.

ORR's authorisation covers the new station and associated infrastructure, including its four new platforms, six lifts providing step-free access, passenger information systems and more. The regulator's authorisation is a key milestone in getting new, upgraded or renewed infrastructure ready to open. It also confirms that standards on areas like health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, reliability and availability have been met.

ORR has worked closely with GBR Anglia and the wider project team through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys were carried out.

Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director, Engineering and Asset Management, said: