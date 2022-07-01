Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
All CQC-registered providers to ensure their staff receive training on interacting with people with a learning disability and autistic people
From 1 July 2022, all health and social care providers registered with CQC must ensure that their staff receive training in how to interact appropriately with people who have a learning disability and autistic people, at a level appropriate to their role. This new legal requirement is introduced by the Health and Care Act 2022.
The government is also required to consult on and publish a Code of Practice, which would outline the content, delivery and ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training, which it has developed. We anticipate that the government will take at least 12 months to publish the Code of Practice.
CQC will provide statutory guidance until the Code of Practice is published. During our assessments and inspections of providers, we regularly look to see if staff are working with people appropriately, and if not, we consider what training and support has been provided to staff to ensure their understanding. Following the introduction of this requirement, we will be looking to see whether staff have received such training and whether providers have assessed the competencies of their staff following training. We will not be looking at what the training itself has involved.
Debbie Ivanova, Director for People with a Learning Disability and Autistic People, said:
"We welcome this important step taken by the government. By ensuring that staff in all services receive training appropriate to their role – whether in an acute hospital, dentist practice, GP surgery, or a place where people live – they will be able to further develop the skills to make sure that people with a learning disability and autistic people receive the right care."
We have updated our statutory guidance to reflect these changes and will continue to engage with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
Find out more
Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training (Health Education England)
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/all-cqc-registered-providers-ensure-their-staff-receive-training-interacting-people-learning
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
Care Quality Commission encourages deaf and hard of hearing people to share their experiences of care24/06/2022 09:25:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC), partnering with Disability Rights UK (DRUK), is asking more people that are deaf or hard of hearing to feedback their experiences of care to help services improve.
Ofsted and CQC seek feedback on new SEND inspections22/06/2022 12:20:00
Ofsted and CQC are asking people to share their thoughts on a new framework for inspecting services for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) in a local area.
CQC takes action at Greater Manchester neuro care and assessment centre02/06/2022 09:20:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has taken action at LANCuk Heywood, following an inspection in March and April which found shortfalls in care.
CQC welcomes improvements and rates the forensic inpatient or secure wards at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust01/06/2022 16:25:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has welcomed significant improvements in the forensic inpatient or secure wards at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust following an inspection in February.
Innovation in general practice and regulation13/05/2022 10:10:00
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Yorkshire & Humber Academic Health Science Network (AHSN) have published findings from their research into how GP practices use innovative methods to address local health inequalities. The work will inform CQC's developing regulatory approach so that it can better recognise and encourage innovation.
New frameworks for joint targeted area inspections (JTAIs)29/03/2022 13:17:00
Ofsted, CQC and HMICFRS yesterday announced the restart of their programme of joint targeted area inspections (JTAIs).
Two thirds of carers do not see lower standards of care during the COVID-19 crisis as acceptable16/03/2022 12:15:00
New research published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) shows that two thirds of unpaid carers view a lower standard of care during the COVID-19 crises as unacceptable, despite the massive pressures that care services and carers are under.
Joint targeted area inspection (JTAI) of Solihull published21/02/2022 12:17:00
A report published following the joint inspectorate's JTAI in Solihull.