All Flintshire Credit Union enters administration

All Flintshire Credit Union Limited was placed into administration on 25 January 2022 and has now stopped trading. James Sleight and Peter Hart of PKF GM have been appointed as administrators.

All Flintshire Credit Union is a financial co-operative owned by its members. It is regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under Firm Reference Number (FRN) 213641 as a deposit-taker.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) is stepping in to protect members and will return members’ money within 7 days from when the Credit Union was declared in default (25 January).

Members who want more information from the FSCS about receiving their money can do so by:

emailing enquiries@fscs.org.uk

calling 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100

viewing the FAQs on their website

Lines are open Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.00pm.

Members who make or receive regular payments from their account (e.g. salary, rent or benefits) or want to discuss their accounts can do so by:

emailing afcu@pkfgm.co.uk

calling 01352 715555 or 01352 620240, or alternatively 0113 244 5141

Guidance is also available on their website.