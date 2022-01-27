FSCS
|Printable version
All Flintshire Credit Union Ltd in North East Wales declared in default: FSCS to protect its 2,614 members
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of All Flintshire Credit Union Limited, which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS aims to compensate the 2,614 members of the credit union, which is in Holywell, Flintshire, North East Wales within seven days. Using All Flintshire Credit Union’s records, FSCS will send each member a cheque for their balance automatically.
FSCS expects the total compensation for All Flintshire Credit Union to be around £2.25m.
Caroline Rainbird, Chief Executive of FSCS, recently said:
“FSCS is here to protect the members of All Flintshire Credit Union and help them get back on track. We want to reassure them that their money is safe. No one needs to worry and most members will receive their money directly from FSCS by cheque within a week. We protect people’s savings up to £85,000, and joint accounts up to £170,000.”
There is a dedicated page including questions and answers which may be useful for members of All Flintshire Credit Union on FSCS’s website.
For more information on how FSCS can protect people with current or savings accounts in credit unions, banks and building societies, please visit the FSCS website and our ‘what we cover’ page.
Any questions about All Flintshire Credit Union can be directed to the administrators, Peter Hart and James Sleight of PKF Geoffrey Martin & Co Ltd.
They can be contacted by telephone in the first instance on 01352 715555, 01352 620240, or 0113 244 5141. Their e-mail address is afcu@pkfgm.co.uk and any post should be addressed to All Flintshire Credit Union Limited c/o PKF Geoffrey Martin & Co Ltd, Third Floor, One Park Row, Leeds LS1 5HN.
Media enquiries
T: 07730 668 558
E: publicrelations@fscs.org.uk
Original article link: https://www.fscs.org.uk/media/press/2022/jan/all-flintshire-cu-in-default-fscs-protects-2614-members/
Latest News from
FSCS
FSCS announces 2022/23 annual management expenses budget of £95.5m13/01/2022 14:10:00
In addition, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) presents its latest running costs for 2021/22 of £85.3m.
Our January 2022 Budget Update12/01/2022 14:15:00
FSCS Chief Executive Caroline Rainbird introduces our January 2022 FSCS Budget Update, focusing on the 2022/23 Management expenses budget and updates to the 2021/22 Management expenses budget.
We are all vulnerable customers sometimes20/12/2021 11:15:00
While you may not consider yourself a vulnerable customer, there are certainly occasions when we are all vulnerable to some extent.
FSCS has confirmed that the 16 firms below have gone out of business16/12/2021 13:43:00
FSCS has confirmed that the 16 firms below are in default – which means they have gone out of business and FSCS believes they are unable to meet any claims themselves.
Supporting our communities this festive season and beyond15/12/2021 10:10:00
FSCS helps people get back on track by paying compensation when authorised financial firms fail. Since 2001 we’ve supported millions of customers and paid out billions in compensation. Our services can be life-changing, and at FSCS we are committed to making a difference for our customers, and also for our local community.
FSCS encourages discussion on the FCA’s Compensation Framework Review07/12/2021 15:38:00
FSCS supports the development of a fair protection model which offers the right protection for consumers at a sustainable cost to the industry and believes more needs to be done to ensure the system is fit for the future.
FSCS receives over 1000 claims from former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS)02/12/2021 10:25:00
Former BSPS members are encouraged to book in-person appointments in Scunthorpe to discuss the advice they received.
MCE Insurance Company Ltd has failed23/11/2021 10:25:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) on 19 November 2021, declared that the Gibraltar-based insurance company MCE Insurance Company Limited has failed.