All of government must take responsibility to break the cycle of homelessness

Homeless Link responds to latest statutory homelessness statistics and CHAIN rough sleeping data

On 30 April, the government’s Statutory homelessness in England statistics for October to December 2025 were published. Key findings include:

On 31 December 2025, 134,210 households were in temporary accommodation. This is an increase of 5% from 31 December 2024.

This includes 176,130 children living in temporary accommodation. The number of households with children increased 5.9% from 31 December 2024, to 85,800 households.

42,640 households were found to be homeless and owed a homelessness relief duty, a decrease of 2.3% from the same quarter last year.

33,630 households were assessed as being threatened with homelessness, and owed a prevention duty, a decrease of 3.1% from the same quarter in the previous year.

Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, the national membership body for frontline homelessness services, commented: “The numbers of families and children who are still facing homelessness, trapped in unsuitable and health-threatening temporary accommodation, doesn’t bear thinking about. We have warned the Government countless times about the need to transform the system to prioritise prevention and break the cycle of homelessness.

“We need to see the national Plan to End Homelessness put into action, with local authorities rising to the challenge using the new responsibilities and opportunities given to them. It is also critical that all government departments are made to take responsibility for ensuring their policies do not unintentionally push people into homelessness. The social security system and proposed Home Office immigration policies are of particular concern and must be addressed urgently if we are to end homelessness for good.”

“The Treasury’s upcoming Value for Money review is a golden opportunity to deliver fundamental change for the homelessness system, shifting to a sustainable model rooted in prevention and long-term support. It is crucial that the review is grounded in evidence of what works to end homelessness and not used as a cost-cutting exercise, with the homelessness and housing sectors given a seat at the table to capture their expertise.”

Also published was the CHAIN (Combined Homelessness and Information Network) homelessness database report for January to March 2026. This showed that the number of people sleeping rough in London had fallen 11% annually to 3,944.

Commenting on the CHAIN statistics, Rick Henderson, CEO at Homeless Link, said: “It is encouraging to see such a significant fall in the number of people being forced to sleep on the streets in the capital. This is likely down to the impact of the Mayor’s Rough Sleeping Plan of Action and the efforts of exemplary local services, showing that with local political leadership and robust policies, positive change is indeed possible.

“However, numbers of people sleeping rough remain extremely high. Years of stagnant funding and real-term cuts have pushed vital homelessness services to breaking point. This is leaving many people without critical support and exposing them to the trauma of sleeping rough. It is essential that the Government supports the Mayor’s plan, protecting services by ensuring they have the necessary funding to keep their doors open, providing a lifeline for vulnerable people.”