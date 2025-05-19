All parties to conflict must reunite families and grant access to information on missing persons: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (15 May 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

I will make three points.

First, as we’ve heard, the impact of those missing in conflict is lasting and devastating with families forced to live without knowledge of the fate of their loved ones.

As we’ve heard, the ICRC registered 56,000 new cases of missing persons in 2024 alone.

The United Kingdom supported the adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2474.

This requires parties to armed conflict to help reunite and reconnect separated families, to collect and protect information on missing persons, and to return remains to relatives.

Yet in too many cases these requirements have not been fulfilled.

As Ms Lee made clear, despite decades passing, DPRK has still not shared information about those it abducted with their families.

It is critical that all parties and stakeholders comply with resolution 2474 and IHL provisions, and that the ICRC and relevant actors are granted access to information on persons reported missing and to those detained or taken hostage.

Second, conflicts around the world continue to tear people away from their loved ones.

This includes in Ukraine, where thousands remain missing, including tens of thousands of children forcibly deported to Russia.

In Syria, over 130,000 people remain missing, and we welcome the new Syrian Government’s commitment to establish a national commission to clarify their fate.

Third, I want also to highlight the unimaginable ordeal faced by hostages held by Hamas.

This Council has heard first-hand from former hostages Eli Sharabi and Noa Argamani of the cruel and dehumanising treatment they were subjected to.

Hamas must be held accountable for its despicable actions.

We welcome the release of Edan Alexander who was reunited with his family this week. But as we heard from Ms Chen today, many more families continue to wait in agony.

This also includes the families of Avinatan Or, Yossi Sharabi, and Shay Levinson, who have strong links to the UK.

President, a ceasefire in Gaza is the best way to bring the hostages home, end the suffering of Palestinians and bring us back to much needed peace. Far too many have lost their lives and been torn away from their families.

No-one should have to suffer this fate, whether in Gaza or elsewhere in the world.

It is time for the spirit of SCR 2474 to be realised for the sake of all those who remain missing.