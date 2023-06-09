Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
All police forces now attending every home burglary
APCC Chair Marc Jones responded to the announcement that all police forces are now attending every home burglary
“We welcome the prompt action taken by police chiefs to implement this policy across all forces.
“Burglary is an incredibly invasive crime and as Police and Crime Commissioners we have been engaging with all policing bodies on this issue as we know how important prioritising action in this area is to the public.
“Changes introduced to the way in which burglary is recorded is also a significant step in ensuring we are transparent with the public and are representing the true nature of crime occurring in our neighbourhoods.
“I want to thank the Chiefs for their swift action to implement this policy. This is a positive step towards regaining public confidence in this area and in bringing more perpetrators to justice for this crime which affects so many.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/all-police-forces-now-attending-every-home-burglary/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Volunteers give up over 12,000 hours to ensure safety of custody suites01/06/2023 16:10:00
Dedicated Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) have logged over 12,000 hours and delivered over 6,000 visits to police custody suites on behalf of Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in the past year.
First VAWG Threat Assessment published19/05/2023 10:20:00
Police Chiefs yesterday, Thursday 18 May, issued the first ever national threat assessment of crimes posing the most danger to women and girls.
Mental Health Awareness Week 202317/05/2023 12:05:00
The 15-21 May is Mental Health Awareness Week, a week to raise awareness of mental ill-health and end the stigma associated with it. Our National Mental Health Lead is marking the week by pledging her commitment to ensuring those with mental ill-health receive the right care and response.
Progress review published into force vetting standards15/05/2023 10:10:00
On Thursday 11 May, His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary has published a letter to the Home Secretary setting out the progress police forces have made so far against the 43 recommendations in their November 2022 vetting, misogyny and misconduct report.
Funding announced for domestic abuse and stalking projects15/05/2023 09:10:00
Up to £39 million has been allocated to 50 projects across England and Wales to protect victims from domestic abuse and stalking.
Fraud strategy must recognise profound impact on victims04/05/2023 09:20:00
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioner's National Fraud Lead has welcomed the publication of the Government’s Fraud Strategy but says that it must recognise the fundamental challenges in investigating fraud and the devastating impact on victims.
More rigorous checks for fire and rescue employees28/04/2023 10:25:00
Fire and rescue authorities will be able to carry out a new level of criminal record checks for all employees, helping drive up standards and protect the public and fellow staff, under new plans announced by the government.
Chair welcomes proposals to ban more knives19/04/2023 09:20:00
APCC Chair Marc Jones said: “I welcome these proposals which will see more lethal weapons removed from our streets.
Serious and organised crime harms us all06/04/2023 09:15:00
Newly appointed Joint APCC Lead for Serious and Organised Crime and Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester, Kate Green, discusses importance of multi-agency approach in tackling serious and organised crime. Kate Green shares the role with Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones.