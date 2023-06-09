All police forces now attending every home burglary

APCC Chair Marc Jones responded to the announcement that all police forces are now attending every home burglary

“We welcome the prompt action taken by police chiefs to implement this policy across all forces.

“Burglary is an incredibly invasive crime and as Police and Crime Commissioners we have been engaging with all policing bodies on this issue as we know how important prioritising action in this area is to the public.

“Changes introduced to the way in which burglary is recorded is also a significant step in ensuring we are transparent with the public and are representing the true nature of crime occurring in our neighbourhoods.

“I want to thank the Chiefs for their swift action to implement this policy. This is a positive step towards regaining public confidence in this area and in bringing more perpetrators to justice for this crime which affects so many.”