Welsh Government
|Printable version
All two-year-olds in Merthyr Tydfil can now receive free Flying Start childcare
All two-year-old children in Merthyr Tydfil can now access free childcare, after the local authority became the first in Wales to roll out the expansion of the Flying Start childcare programme across its area.
The Welsh Government is investing an additional £25m this year to expand Flying Start childcare, bringing Wales closer to universal childcare for all two-year-olds. Flying Start provides fully funded, high quality childcare for two-and-a-half hours a day, five days a week.
High quality childcare supports children's learning, growth and development during their crucial early years. All 24 childcare providers across Merthyr Tydfil have been approved to accept Flying Start children, helping drive quality improvements in childcare across the borough.
First Minister, Eluned Morgan said:
High quality childcare has a really positive impact on children’s development, health and life chances, helping towards their future success. This year, we expect over 4,000 more children across Wales to benefit from high quality Flying Start childcare.
This is great news for families in Merthyr Tydfil and shows our commitment to giving every child in Wales the best possible start in life.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, added:
This significant expansion for two-year-olds is part of a wider package of investment in the early years. We are making an additional £50m available for childcare this year, taking our total budget to grow high quality childcare in Wales to more than £150m.
This additional funding will make a significant difference to the outcomes of thousands of children across Wales, while also creating greater opportunities for more children to learn Welsh from an early age.
£30m of additional funding for childcare in 2025 to 2026 was the result of the budget deal between the Welsh Government and Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.
Louise Minett-Vokes, Cabinet Member for Social Services at Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, said:
This is a tremendous milestone for our community. We've not just expanded childcare; we've created a comprehensive support system that nurtures our children's potential from the earliest stages.
We would like to thank Welsh Government for their support. This investment will undoubtedly have a positive impact on families in Merthyr Tydfil.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/all-two-year-olds-merthyr-tydfil-can-now-receive-free-flying-start-childcare
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£12.9 million to support Welsh communities transition to renewable energy17/09/2025 13:20:00
Green energy projects across Wales will share over £12.9 million to support their efforts towards generating local renewable energy.
Team UK triumphs at EuroSkills competition as Welsh talent shines17/09/2025 09:05:00
Team UK have delivered an impressive performance at the EuroSkills competition in Denmark, with Wales playing a key role winning a third of the medals secured.
Pulling out all the stops: £3 million fund breathes new life into Welsh museums, libraries and archives16/09/2025 14:05:00
The full restoration of a historic Pontypridd pipe organ is one of 29 local cultural projects to collectively receive over £3 million in Welsh Government funding.
Pulling out all the stops - £3 million fund breathes new life into Welsh museums, libraries and archives16/09/2025 09:05:00
The full restoration of a historic Pontypridd pipe organ is one of 29 local cultural projects to collectively receive over £3 million in Welsh Government funding.
£4.4m for new diagnostic equipment in North Wales hospitals15/09/2025 14:05:00
New x-ray equipment with better image quality and reliability is set to be rolled out to hospitals across North Wales.
Planning casework portal: intermittent problems15/09/2025 11:20:00
Planning and Environment Decision Wales (PEDW) is aware that there are intermittent problems with accessing our planning casework portal.
Exports programme boosts business revenues by £60 million12/09/2025 14:05:00
A successful Welsh Government business support programme has boosted the revenues of participating businesses by more than £60 million through exporting, with a further 15 companies now chosen to accelerate their export potential and grow further through international trade.
Applications now open for Welsh Government Community Facilities Programme12/09/2025 11:05:00
Community groups across Wales can now apply for Welsh Government grants of up to £25,000 to improve or develop local facilities.